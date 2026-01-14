The Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener in Anaheim is really unlike anything else. We haven't always started the season at the Big A; a couple of years the opener took place in Orlando (that was weird) and for a couple of years it went to the Coliseum when Angel Stadium was getting worked on. You also had Houston hositing the '21 opener during COVID. But generally, Anaheim means SX, and SX means it's a visit to Angel Stadium.

Many foreign riders have told me over the years that it's Anaheim Stadium they want to see, that it's being lined up on the gate at Anaheim Stadium, and it's the fireworks at Anaheim Stadium that encapsulate Supercross for them. All of that is cool for sure, and it's notable that the winner of the 250SX class, Max Anstie, mentioned that fact in his podium speech as he celebrated his win at Anaheim Stadium.

So, with that information, another year of SX kicked off with more surprises and confirmations of what we knew. You can't always go off what you see at the opener, but in 2026, I think it will be more of a statement race than in other years.

Let's get right into it with some "Observations," yeah?

Dominated the race almost from start to finish to bring home his first win on a KTM. Do we count the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)? I say no because it's not with a full field of riders, but whatever you want. Anyway, he looked great all day long and was one of three riders (Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton are the other two) in the 450SX class, to me anyway, who were going to win the race. Cable clutching his way to a win, Eli's got the speed to win as we all know—does he have the consistency week in and week out?

Is this for real?

Yes, it is. Tomac's fast and will win races—breaking news.