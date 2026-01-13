Garrett Marchbanks had a tough outing at the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener. In his debut ride with Monster Energy Kawasaki, he did not qualify for the main event.

Marchbanks went down in the start of the second 450SX heat race and was dead last. He made his way back to tenth, coming through the line right on the wheel of Shane McElrath, one position short of qualifying for the main event. Then, in the LCQ he was about sixth off the start before making a few passes into third. But halfway through the race, he got bucked off his KX450SR in the whoops, crashing out of a transfer spot. He remounted and finished tenth at the checkered flag again, well out of a transfer spot to the main event. Just like that, his night was over already. He will look to rebound this weekend at the San Diego SX.

Marchbanks said the following in the post-race Kawasaki release: