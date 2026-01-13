Results Archive
Garrett Marchbanks on DNQ at A1 SX: “Today was a tough one for me and not how I expected or would have liked for it to go”

January 13, 2026, 10:15pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Garrett Marchbanks had a tough outing at the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener. In his debut ride with Monster Energy Kawasaki, he did not qualify for the main event.

Marchbanks went down in the start of the second 450SX heat race and was dead last. He made his way back to tenth, coming through the line right on the wheel of Shane McElrath, one position short of qualifying for the main event. Then, in the LCQ he was about sixth off the start before making a few passes into third. But halfway through the race, he got bucked off his KX450SR in the whoops, crashing out of a transfer spot. He remounted and finished tenth at the checkered flag again, well out of a transfer spot to the main event. Just like that, his night was over already. He will look to rebound this weekend at the San Diego SX.

Marchbanks said the following in the post-race Kawasaki release:

“Today was a tough one for me and not how I expected or would have liked for it to go. I felt good during qualifying, and I had good speed throughout sections of the track. Poor starts and mistakes on my part led to me being out of the mix. I know what the team and I are capable of and we will show it next weekend. This will be a learning experience for me and we’ll move forward.”

Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks Align Media
