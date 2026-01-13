After a very successful career with nine world titles, Antonio Cairoli has not slowed down much in retirement. Now working with Ducati, developing their new Desmo450 MX bike, Cairoli even raced a few races for them in 2025. Tony is back in the United States of America for the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut, and Janine Posey-Surface, our advertising and production manager, put on her reporting hat and caught up with Tony at the AIME expo where he was supporting another Italian brand, Airoh.

Racer X: So, Tony Cairoli, here at the AIME expo and we find you at the Airoh booth today?

Tony Cairoli: Yeah, we are here, I mean, it's also for, I think, first time here. So, it's nice to discover new paths, let's say. And also, yeah, we're gonna enter this weekend in supercross. So, it's a nice Italian combination, you know, to have both Italian brands here.

Have you had a hand in the development of some of the helmets?

Yeah. I mean, I've been with Airoh all my career, so I've been really in it with the developing and more or less everything that concerned the racing side. So, yeah, we are quite happy to contribute ourselves for this made in Italy helmet.

We saw you attend the Ducati team intro on Tuesday. What kind of relationship do you have with the guys over on that side?

Yeah, I mean, with Ducati, I've been involved from the first moment in developing the bike since the scratch paper, the design on paper and then put it on track racing in America last year, a couple of rounds and then try to develop still on American soil for the guys who are racing actually now. So, it's quite a big, big thing. And also, being an ambassador for the brand, you know, and in America with an Italian rider, it's always cool to mix those things up.