Weege Show: Anaheim 1 Post Race FYI Tomac Didn't Retire

Luckily, it turns out Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart are okay (at least no career-threatening injuries) after Anaheim's opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. That added a scary feeling to the main event, which was otherwise a feel-good run with crowd favorites Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen up front. Jorge Prado was on the podium!??!!? Jason Weigandt walks and talks to discuss.

Brought to you by RaceTech.com's fabulous Gold Valves and Motosport.com/win. Go go to grab the Ultimate Race Bike.