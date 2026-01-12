Aaron Plessinger was back for A1 after missing the second half of the summer last year with an illness. He had an up and down day, struggling with setup during practice and getting cleaned out, on accident, by Cooper Webb after getting a great start in his heat race. We caught up to him in the pits afterward to get his take on his first race back.

Racer X: How’d you feel out there? Did you have some rust to knock off, or did you feel good?

Aaron Plessinger: I felt pretty dang good until Coop [Webb] and I hit the ground [laughs]. Practice was wild. I was having trouble with setup. I’m never good in practice, but this time it was like, fish outta’ water. It was rough. But, ultimately, we got the bike figured out and got everything ironed out. The start was awesome in the heat race, and then, yeah, just got kind of blindsided [by Webb]. But, he didn’t mean to do it, obviously.