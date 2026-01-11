Watch: Anaheim 1 SX Video Highlights
January 11, 2026, 1:30pm
The 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener is done and dusted. check out the video highlights from the opening round as Max Anstie (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Eli Tomac (KTM) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 10, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|17:03.832
|1:07.436
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Chance Hymas
|17:10.564
|6.733
|1:08.253
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|3
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|17:12.890
|2.326
|1:08.523
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|17:13.645
|0.756
|1:08.241
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|17:20.313
|6.668
|1:08.239
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
450SX
Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SXJanuary 10, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|22:10.248
|1:05.367
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Ken Roczen
|22:11.718
|1.470
|1:05.335
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Jorge Prado
|22:37.204
|25.486
|1:07.059
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|22:38.925
|1.722
|1:07.230
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|5
|Jason Anderson
|22:42.182
|3.257
|1:06.821
|Edgewood, NM
|Suzuki RM-Z450