McAdoo on A1 Main Event: “I had a moment on the track that was out of my control…tonight wasn’t our night”
Unfortunately, Cameron McAdoo’s result at the Anaheim 1 SX opener was nothing to write home about. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider was inside the top five off the start of the race but had a mistake that dropped him a handful of positions. Then, when he and Haiden Deegan made contact in the air and McAdoo was slammed hard to the ground (watch it below). McAdoo was on the very left of the rhythm section and Deegan drifted from the middle to the left and into McAdoo's line, looking back mid-air just before the collision. Lucky for Deegan, he stayed up. McAdoo had to pit and eventually landed 22nd on the night.
Kawasaki had the following in its post-race release:
McAdoo returned to racing after injury, debuting a new racing number (#142) in tribute to a childhood friend. McAdoo opened qualifying conservatively, posting a 10th-place time, before turning things up in the heat race. He launched out of the gate into third and battled with the front-runners before moving into second, where he held strong through the finish.
McAdoo got a solid start in the main event and quickly settled into third, placing himself among the lead group early. As the race wore on, he lost several positions and found himself battling to regain ground. While fighting for sixth, McAdoo was forced off his line and went down, forcing him to remount. He pulled into the mechanics area briefly before rejoining the race and pushing through to the finish, ultimately crossing the line in 22nd.
Cameron McAdoo:
“It felt great to be back behind the gate and racing again. The heat race showed what we’re capable of, and I felt comfortable up front. The main event was frustrating. I had a moment on the track that was out of my control, which forced me into the mechanics area for a bit. I went back out and salvaged as much of the race as I could, but tonight wasn’t our night. We’ll take what we learned and come back better next weekend.”
McAdoo posted the following on his Instagram tonight:
"The show goes on! Grateful to be banged up and not broken after what could have been much worse. Also glad to see Malcom and Justin are okay after such a scary crash."
As for Levi Kitchen, McAdoo's 250SX West teammate, he went down in the first turn off the main event and was dead, dead last early. He fought back through the pack and landed sixth, salvaging points. But he was the fastest 250SX qualifier on the day and landed second in his heat race, so it might feel like a missed opportunity for the Washington native.
The team release said the following on Kitchen:
Kitchen came out swinging early in the day, topping the qualifying charts and setting the tone for the opening round. Carrying that momentum into the heat race, he saved an unfavorable start to quickly work his way forward, settling into second place early and maintaining a controlled, confident pace to the checkered flag.
In the main event, Kitchen found himself caught up in traffic off the start and was forced to remount at the back of the pack. Refusing to back down, he put his head down and charged through the field, executing clean passes and steadily advancing from 20th to finish sixth by the end.
Levi Kitchen:
“It felt good to start the season with the fastest qualifying time. The speed is there, and the bike felt great all day. The main event didn’t go our way off the start, and the first-corner pileup set me back, but coming through the field to salvage a sixth is something we can build on. It’s a long season, and this is just the beginning.”