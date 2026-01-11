It was a big night at the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener for Jorge Prado. First, Prado got out to a great jump in his heat race, right with the top few riders. And when Cooper Webb and Aaron Plessinger made contact and both went down, Prado sped off into the race lead. He would ride well and hold off Eli Tomac late in the heat to take the race win—the second 450SX heat race win of his career after the 2024 San Francisco SX mudder heat race win.

Then, after the red flag and restart following the big collision between Justin Barcia and Malcolm Stewart (hopefully both riders will be okay), Prado grabbed the holeshot then jumped out to an early lead. He would get tracked down by his teammate Tomac again and this time around he was passed, but Prado rode really well. Prado was battling with Ken Roczen before the #94 slipped by to take over second, but Prado brought home third place at the checkered flag. It was his first 450SX podium finish in just his third main event start. It was a one-three night for Red Bull KTM with Tomac's first KTM win and Prado's first podium.

However, after the race, the SuperMotocross League Instagram page announced Prado failed his post-race sound test, resulting in a three-point penalty. So, Prado retains third place, but instead of receiving 20 points on the night, he gets 17 points. He now sits tied for fourth in the 450SX standings (Jason Anderson also with 17 points for fifth place) behind fourth-place finisher on the night, Hunter Lawrence, who has 18 points. The post read:

"Jorge Prado has been docked 3 championship points for failing post race sound check."

Big picture wise, while this was only one race, Prado seemed significantly improved from 2025. He kept mentioning how happy he was to get back onto a KTM. So, was this a fluke? Or can he keep this momentum going forward? Only time will tell.