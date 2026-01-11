Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 7 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

Californian Preston Campbell 5th on Dakar’s Stage 7, still leads the overall Rally2 class title chase by eleven + minutes

Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally racer, in his rookie Dakar campaign, is the talk of the Rally2 class; Ricky Brabec still 2nd in RallyGP, loses time to leader Sanders

WADI AD-DAWASIR, Saudi Arabia – The U.S.’ Preston Campbell continues to be the talk of the Dakar Rally’s Rally2 class as the Californian, in his rookie Dakar campaign, still leads the field – by more than eleven minutes – through the midway point of the famed rally.

Campbell, racing the new Monster Energy-shod Honda CRF450RX Rally bike, a showroom replica of Honda’s same factory bike that’s running the Dakar’s RallyGP class (to which 48 of the 450RX Rallys were available for purchase from Honda prior to the start of Dakar), would lock down a top five finish (5th) on the lengthy 876 km Stage 7 to keep his overall lead (11:07) in the double digits ahead of the veteran Slovenian racer, 41-year-old Toni Mulec (KTM).

“Today was super-fast. Lot of big valleys and fast piste across the desert,” said Campbell. “ We got into some little sand dunes, and I got to ride together with Martim (Ventura, Campbell’s Portuguese teammate), which was super fun. Keyed off each other for a while, which was fun.”