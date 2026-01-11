Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
A1 SX Opener Review Podcast: Tomac, Anstie, Deegan, and You Guessed It...Prado Talk!

January 11, 2026, 8:30pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

It’s time! Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes talk about some real racing as the Anaheim 1 SX review podcast is here. Listen in as we talk about Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Max Anstie, Haiden Deegan, and more.

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

