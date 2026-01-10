Results Archive
Watch: Racer X Films with Garrett Marchbanks: "Earned Not Given, Pt. 1"

January 10, 2026, 12:45am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The story of Garrett Marchbanks' rise to the 450 premier class after years of being written off, counted out and undervalued industry wide. The first of two episodes documenting the rise, fall and rise again of Garrett from one of the best amateur careers in the sport to almost losing it all. Follow along to see where and how it began to the current day as he embarks on what will be the biggest moment of his career: his "true" 450 debut aboard the Monster Energy Factory Kawasaki.

Filmed/Edit: Rob Filebark
Additional footage provided by:
Vurbmoto
NBC Sports/Peacock
RMX
Utah Motor Company
Utah Off Road

