Watch: 100 Percent's VISIONARIES "UNDER THE SAME LIGHT" Featuring Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb
January 10, 2026, 12:50pm
Film/text: 100%
Paris SX, off the clock.
Jett Lawrence and Cooper Webb behind the scenes. Relaxed vibes and a reminder that even the fastest guys in the building know how to keep it fun. Same speed. Different personalities. All 100%.
Production & Creative Direction: Confluence.media
Film Director. Antoine Methot
Producer. Mathieu Marillier, Thomas Prenez
Camera Operator. Victor Bredillet, Antoine Methot, Mathieu Marillier
Sound Engeneer. Paul Thauvin
Colorist. Sam Geelen
Support. Dave Ginolfi