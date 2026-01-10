Live Written Updates and Results From Anaheim 1

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener in Anaheim, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s racing, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Here we are, yet again, in Angel Stadium for another season opener. Every year at this time the sport is overflowing with storylines, and that’s especially true this year. Unfortunately, Jett Lawrence isn’t one of them, as the Honda HRC Progressive rider is out for several months with a fractured ankle and foot. His void, however, creates a power vacuum that a host of high caliber riders will rush to fill. Making matters more interesting is many of those riders are aboard new machines, and everyone is waiting anxiously to see how guys like Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Barcia, and Garrett Marchbanks will do in their new situations. RJ Hampshire is also debuting in the 450SX Class, which should be interesting. Check out our First Look video feature for interviews with many of these riders at yesterday’s press conference.
Speaking of the press conference, yesterday’s was a doozy. We learned Cooper Webb is riding the 2025 Yamaha, and Haiden Deegan raised eyebrows when he expressed disdain that anyone would compare Levi Kitchen, someone with no titles, to Deegan, who has five. Check out our summary from yesterday’s press conference for more.
Unfortunately today’s racing will happen without Benny Bloss. During yesterday’s press riding Bloss made a mistake in a rhythm lane and went over the bars. He sustained a wrist injury and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Go here for more details on that.
The track here in Angel Stadium is pretty busy. There’s on over/under bridge, a sand section that sweeps right with inside and outside options, and quite a few rhythm lanes. The whoops are pretty standard, but instead of funneling into a turn they lead into a small, three-jump section. Passing could be difficult, but that’s not an uncommon issue. We’ll see how it plays out once racing starts later today.
Practice is set to begin shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s setting hot laps, and who needs to pick up the pace.