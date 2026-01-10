Live Written Updates and Results From Anaheim 1

Speaking of the press conference, yesterday’s was a doozy. We learned Cooper Webb is riding the 2025 Yamaha, and Haiden Deegan raised eyebrows when he expressed disdain that anyone would compare Levi Kitchen, someone with no titles, to Deegan, who has five. Check out our summary from yesterday’s press conference for more.

Unfortunately today’s racing will happen without Benny Bloss. During yesterday’s press riding Bloss made a mistake in a rhythm lane and went over the bars. He sustained a wrist injury and will be out for an undetermined amount of time. Go here for more details on that.

The track here in Angel Stadium is pretty busy. There’s on over/under bridge, a sand section that sweeps right with inside and outside options, and quite a few rhythm lanes. The whoops are pretty standard, but instead of funneling into a turn they lead into a small, three-jump section. Passing could be difficult, but that’s not an uncommon issue. We’ll see how it plays out once racing starts later today.