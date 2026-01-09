Top riders from the 250SX and 450SX classes take questions ahead of round one of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas

Date: Friday, January 10

Time: 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific

Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim – Diamond Club

Premier Class Athletes: Defending and 3x Supercross Champion, Cooper Webb; 2023 Supercross Champion, Chase Sexton; 2x Supercross Champion, Eli Tomac; 2x SMX World Championship Runner-Up, Hunter Lawrence (AUS); 2018 Supercross Champion, Jason Anderson; 2x Pro Motocross Champion, Ken Roczen (GER); 2025 Supercross third place, Justin Cooper; 3x season opener winner, Justin Barcia, also debuting Ducati; plus fan favorites and podium contenders, Malcolm Stewart; Aaron Plessinger; Jorge Prado (ESP); RJ Hampshire; Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), and Austin Forkner

