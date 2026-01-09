Results Archive
Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross Preseason Press Conference Live at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific

January 9, 2026, 12:15pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Top riders from the 250SX and 450SX classes take questions ahead of round one of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). Starting at 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Pre-Race Press Conference Details

Hosted by: Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas
Date: Friday, January 10
Time: 2 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Pacific
Location: Angel Stadium of Anaheim – Diamond Club

Premier Class Athletes: Defending and 3x Supercross Champion, Cooper Webb; 2023 Supercross Champion, Chase Sexton; 2x Supercross Champion, Eli Tomac; 2x SMX World Championship Runner-Up, Hunter Lawrence (AUS); 2018 Supercross Champion, Jason Anderson; 2x Pro Motocross Champion, Ken Roczen (GER); 2025 Supercross third place, Justin Cooper; 3x season opener winner, Justin Barcia, also debuting Ducati; plus fan favorites and podium contenders, Malcolm StewartAaron PlessingerJorge Prado (ESP); RJ Hampshire; Dylan Ferrandis (FRA), and Austin Forkner

Check out the TV broadcast/streaming information for Saturday below.

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      NBC Sports
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      NBC Sports
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
