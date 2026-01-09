6D Helmets presents your First Look at Angel Stadium. Aaron Hansel talks to a bunch of riders durng press day ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener on January 10, 2026. Riders featured include Austin Forkner, Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and Cameron McAdoo. Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

