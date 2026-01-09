Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Full Schedule

Video: Anaheim 1 Supercross Press Day Interviews and Raw Riding Footage

January 9, 2026, 9:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

6D Helmets presents your First Look at Angel Stadium. Aaron Hansel talks to a bunch of riders durng press day ahead of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener on January 10, 2026. Riders featured include Austin Forkner, Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Cooper, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and Cameron McAdoo. Then, some raw riding footage courtesy of Tom Journet.

Edit and Film: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D's patented Omni-Directional Suspension technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design.

Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted