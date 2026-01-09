Three New Venues Revealed for 2026 SMX Playoffs

More big news coming today during the pre-race press conference ahead of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener. The Monster Energy SMX World Championship SMX Final was just announced ahead of the press conference, set for Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri, September 26.

Now, the first two SMX Playoff rounds have been announced as well:

Round one: Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio - September 12

Round two: Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California - September 19

Final: Thunder Ridge Nature Area in Ridgedale, Missouri - September 26

So, no speedway venues for this year, which is an exciting switch that will bring us varying layouts in the hybrid style racing playoffs.