Jeffrey Herlings on the Honda (DC)

Five-time FIM World Motocross Champion Jeffrey Herlings has been a KTM rider since before he even turned pro back in 2009. For 2026, he's lining up as a Honda HRC factory rider, a move that he could not make public until January 1. Needless to say, the move is very big news in the Netherlands, Herlings' home country, and he appeared on Dutch television on Sunday evening to talk about the change and his upcoming seasons. Our colleague Geoff Meyer of MXLarge.com was kind enough to transcribe the interview and also translate it into English for us and added the intro as well:

Five-time world motocross champion Jeffrey Herlings' move to HRC is, for me, one of the greatest moments in the sport's long history. A KTM man for the last 17 years and always known as the man in orange, Herlings is now in red, and for us, the motocross fans, it's a huge step. I know thousands, maybe even millions, will be sitting up to watch the opening round of the 2025 MXGP championship, which opens in Argentina in the first weekend of March, and will be watching how the Dutchman can perform on the HRC machine. Having only become official a few days ago, Herlings has been riding long days on the red bike, and going by videos, he is already looking very comfortable on a bike that many feel is the best in the sport. "The Bullet" sat down with NOS1 on their sports channel and gave his opinion on the last few days and what a magnificent change it is for him and his career.

"Everything is different, not just the bike, but the clothing, the engine, and the people I am working with. Everything is different. The relationship with me and the bike is a relationship where we have to find each other."

"Seventeen years with KTM. I cannot remember somebody riding for the same brand for so long in professional motocross. In the media, this was a thing in our small sport of motocross. I had it good (with KTM), but a lot happened, and I wanted a new challenge. Also, with the company, they had financial problems not so long ago, and that isn't a secret; the world knows that. That problem was solved, but Honda is a very big company. They have also delivered a lot of world titles. In my eyes, the Honda is the Ferrari of F1, and as a rider, I always thought it would be nice to ride for them."

"I don't know one specific thing, but the motorcycle is completely different, a completely different world. I have ridden the same bike for seven years, and this is completely different. An aluminum frame, something I haven't ridden. That was a huge thing I had to get used to. I am 31. I have two, three, four years; if I am really optimistic, but I think two more years is realistic. I have had a lot of bad luck (with lasting problems from injuries), and I feel really good, really fit. One and a half months before the first race and two months until the first world championship event. Try to stay fit, good testing, no injuries."

Goal in 2026? "To be world champion. From the last five rounds of 2025, when I was really fit, I won three and finished second twice, so I think I can (be champion again). We will see. I am going to do my best. If I can be first, second, or third, I am okay, but the world title is the goal, and I think I can do it."

MX Geoff also spoke to Honda HRC legend Dave Thorpe, a three-time 500cc World Champion who now leads the Crendon FASTRACK Honda team, Honda UK's official motocross squad, for his take on Honda's two-man MXGP attack, which includes Herlings and returning two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle.

"As a Honda man myself, I am really excited. In saying that, I am also excited about Tom joining Honda," said Thorpe. "He is a little bit in Jeffrey's shadow, but the prospect of those two racing for HRC is really good for the sport."

When asked if he had been watching the videos of Jeffrey riding that the Garibaldi Honda team has been posting, he replied, "Yes, I have watched the videos and, funnily enough, we were talking about it in the workshop today. If you watch the video, you can see he is riding a stock bike with a pipe. So, I think Honda has probably gone, 'Just get a feel of what you have on a production bike,' but I see now that the Japanese have arrived in Europe, and now you will see the progress they will make. They will start to test properly, and we haven't seen Jeffrey on an HRC factory bike, just getting used to the chassis and whatnot."