And just like that, the off-season is officially over! Welcome to Racerhead and welcome to the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opening weekend. Tomorrow evening, the Anaheim 1 Supercross at Angel Stadium will begin a brand-new year of racing, and right now everyone is even-zero points—so no red plates tomorrow night. But there will be a #1 out there in both classes as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb begins his quest for a fourth 450SX title, and his teammate Haiden Deegan will wear #1W as he defends his 250SX West Division Championship. The action begins tomorrow morning with practice at 9 a.m. local time (noon back East) and then a 4 p.m. local start time (7 p.m. back East).
Needless to say, it's been a wild off-season, more eventful than usual. Several top riders have switched teams, including three former 450SX Champions in Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Jason Anderson, and we had a couple of unfortunate injuries to Honda HRC Progressive's Jett Lawrence and Jo Shimoda. All of this came after a very long 2025 season that also included the U.S. hosting the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, won by Australia (now two straight for the Aussie trio). Now we begin the 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, as well as the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, and finish off with the three-race SMX Playoffs and Final.
And speaking of the finale, it was just announced while I was writing this intro that the SMX Final will take place at Thunder Ridge in Missouri. The massive, outdoor venue will host the SMX finale (after two straight years of The Strip at The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosting the finale) as a part of a brand-new SMX League-wide partnership with Bass Pro Shops. Read the full release below.
Coincidentally, tomorrow's race will mark the 86th running of an AMA Supercross inside Angel Stadium, as over the years the "House that Jeremy McGrath built" has held two or even three rounds of the series. The Big A has long been the capital of supercross, and this time around it seems bigger than ever. And for all things Anaheim '86, including a chance to purchase one of these amazing posters featuring David and Ricky, check out www.wewentfast.com.
Today is a very busy day, with the press conference just ahead, followed by some press-day riding, and all the while, the AIMExpo Motorcycle Show is taking place next door at the Anaheim Convention Center, so let's get to it!
And our social media friend Josh Gagnon (@AlwaysBelieve331) has his annual countdown up and running; here are this week's entries, as Anaheim is now one day away. Look for Josh's page on Instagram and give him a follow...
Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)
It's finally here. A1 has arrived. For the riders, this is a chaotic weekend filled with pressure, expectation, and uncertainty. So much work has been done by so many people to create this moment, and riders don't want to let anyone, including themselves, down. The simple fact is that it's only one race. It will never feel that way, though. This race just feels different. There is electricity in the air, a palpable feeling of anticipation. That bleeds into rider psyches and makes it tough to ride normally. I certainly never could relax until a few laps into the main event, and that was after a practice day on Friday, too!
There are some who can put that noise in the rearview and ride well. Ken Roczen comes to mind as a rider who never seems to have the A1 heebie-jeebies. Whether it's less emphasis on the championship or just a conscious ability to swallow the craziness and focus, he always looks calm. Others who have that look include Aaron Plessinger and Justin Barcia, with Barcia's A1 results backing that thesis. I'm not sure how they do it, and I even asked AP last year. He basically said that this is all so awesome that it's more fun than nerve-wracking. Sure, but I think he's in the minority. For most, this will be one of the most mentally distracting weekends of the season, with most just wanting to get it over with versus attacking it like an opportunity. Who can manage their own emotions and deliver? That's what the racing is for, but I would look to those who seem to be relaxed. Being wound up tighter than a banjo rarely leads to great riding. I always look for those with little to lose and everything to gain at a race like this. Who is looking at it like a great chance for success versus a round to simply get a decent result and move forward? That's where the winner usually comes from. The aforementioned Roczen, a guy like Jason Anderson, an off-season story like Malcolm Stewart. Watch for the unlikely hero to emerge at A1 simply because of the pressure dynamic.
Don't Forget About #1 (Matthes)
You know, in all the hours of pre-season talking about the 2026 SX series, I think I spent the least amount of time talking about the defending and three-time 450SX champion Cooper Webb. It's not that he's not worth talking about; it's just that he's got the least amount of questions about his program/team/bike. He didn't gel with the new-ish 2026 YZ450F, but he's fine now, and other than that, yeah man, he's good. Will he dominate the series? Probably not. He might not even win the most races, but if he stays injury-free, will he be there all the way to the end battling for the title? Yes, absolutely. He's a gamer, he's gritty, and he'll figure it out. One thing I think we're not talking about enough is that, yes, in past years, there weren't too many qualifying sessions or mains where he was the fastest rider in terms of lap times, but he won a lot of races by figuring things out late as the track broke down. But last season, on his way to his third 450SX title, he showed more raw speed than I think ever before. He was blitzing whoops better, and he was way closer to the top of the board or on top of the board many times. Webb's speed was better than ever in 2025, and as I said, I don't know if he'll win a fourth 450SX title, but I do know he'll be right there. He's the old dependable war horse!
PC LIVE (Matthes)
We had a live show at Pro Circuit last night to kick off Anaheim 1. We packed the small showroom at PC, and all the money from the tickets went to PulpMX Gives Back non-profit to help some injured racers. Pretty fun little chat; even Weege made it out later on in the show. Thanks to Kellen Brauer for producing it, we had Ryan Villopoto, Phil Nicoletti (who made a deal with Mitch Payton for PC support in 2026!), Keefer, Lewis Phillips, Davide Parin from Ducati, and of course Payton himself all on the show. A good time was had by all for a good cause as well. You can watch on YouTube or listen to the file here.
WMX on the Rise (Mitch Kendra)
At a special event at the AIMExpo in California on Thursday, the Women's Motocross Championship (WMX) announced some significant changes for its 2026 season. After two full seasons completed in the return of a WMX series in the U.S., there is some big news heading into this year. First, the WMX championship has officially joined the SuperMotocross (SMX) League, a significant relationship that will include the WMX series in both the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs. A six-round schedule will race within the Pro Motocross schedule (Hangtown, Thunder Valley, High Point, Unadilla, Budds Creek, Ironman), then a WMX showcase race will take place at the SMX Final-at a location yet to be announced.
The WMX Championship also announced Synchrony as a presenting partner, taking the series name to Women's Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony.
The announcement also noted a change in format for this year: "The racing format for the 2026 season will consist of action spread across two days, with Moto 1 held each Friday and Moto 2 held each Saturday alongside the stars of the Pro Motocross Championship. The WMX's inclusion on Saturday will allow for broadcast coverage from all six rounds on Peacock, providing unprecedented exposure for the championship that will include an expanded global reach through SMX Video Pass."
What started with the WMX race being broadcast live at the Thunder Valley National last June has turned into the series taking a big step forward and six total motos set to race live on Peacock this summer.
Kawasaki Test Track Week (Keefer)
With all of the rain Southern California has been getting, it has made for tricky conditions at these SX tracks. I have been out at the Kawasaki test tracks this week with Aden to get him ready for SMX Next, as Cameron McAdoo, Garrett Marchbanks, Broc Tickle, among others, have been getting their race bikes broken in (Tickle breaking in Chase Sexton's race bike). For a rider who hasn't had much time on the bike, McAdoo looks really strong, as he was putting in multiple long motos over at K1 and K3 tracks. Marchbanks is going to surprise some people, as I haven't seen him be this smooth/aggressive ever on the bike. Tickle could line up this Saturday and make the main with ease, and my kid Aden needs more laps! Getting a kid ready for SX is not for the faint of heart on the parent, nor is it easy on the rider. A lot needs to be learned when riding SX, as you can't just ride it like you do with MX. All of the Kawasaki riders have been helpful with giving Aden pointers, and the whole Kawasaki group has been super welcoming. From what I have seen, the Kawasaki squad has stepped up their bikes in 2026. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki bikes look to have more low-end and be more stable in the whoops, and the factory KX450 of Sexton's bike sounds HEALTHY! No slow KX450 was spotted anywhere!
Jeffrey Herlings on the Honda (DC)
Five-time FIM World Motocross Champion Jeffrey Herlings has been a KTM rider since before he even turned pro back in 2009. For 2026, he's lining up as a Honda HRC factory rider, a move that he could not make public until January 1. Needless to say, the move is very big news in the Netherlands, Herlings' home country, and he appeared on Dutch television on Sunday evening to talk about the change and his upcoming seasons. Our colleague Geoff Meyer of MXLarge.com was kind enough to transcribe the interview and also translate it into English for us and added the intro as well:
Five-time world motocross champion Jeffrey Herlings' move to HRC is, for me, one of the greatest moments in the sport's long history. A KTM man for the last 17 years and always known as the man in orange, Herlings is now in red, and for us, the motocross fans, it's a huge step. I know thousands, maybe even millions, will be sitting up to watch the opening round of the 2025 MXGP championship, which opens in Argentina in the first weekend of March, and will be watching how the Dutchman can perform on the HRC machine. Having only become official a few days ago, Herlings has been riding long days on the red bike, and going by videos, he is already looking very comfortable on a bike that many feel is the best in the sport. "The Bullet" sat down with NOS1 on their sports channel and gave his opinion on the last few days and what a magnificent change it is for him and his career.
"Everything is different, not just the bike, but the clothing, the engine, and the people I am working with. Everything is different. The relationship with me and the bike is a relationship where we have to find each other."
"Seventeen years with KTM. I cannot remember somebody riding for the same brand for so long in professional motocross. In the media, this was a thing in our small sport of motocross. I had it good (with KTM), but a lot happened, and I wanted a new challenge. Also, with the company, they had financial problems not so long ago, and that isn't a secret; the world knows that. That problem was solved, but Honda is a very big company. They have also delivered a lot of world titles. In my eyes, the Honda is the Ferrari of F1, and as a rider, I always thought it would be nice to ride for them."
"I don't know one specific thing, but the motorcycle is completely different, a completely different world. I have ridden the same bike for seven years, and this is completely different. An aluminum frame, something I haven't ridden. That was a huge thing I had to get used to. I am 31. I have two, three, four years; if I am really optimistic, but I think two more years is realistic. I have had a lot of bad luck (with lasting problems from injuries), and I feel really good, really fit. One and a half months before the first race and two months until the first world championship event. Try to stay fit, good testing, no injuries."
Goal in 2026? "To be world champion. From the last five rounds of 2025, when I was really fit, I won three and finished second twice, so I think I can (be champion again). We will see. I am going to do my best. If I can be first, second, or third, I am okay, but the world title is the goal, and I think I can do it."
MX Geoff also spoke to Honda HRC legend Dave Thorpe, a three-time 500cc World Champion who now leads the Crendon FASTRACK Honda team, Honda UK's official motocross squad, for his take on Honda's two-man MXGP attack, which includes Herlings and returning two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle.
"As a Honda man myself, I am really excited. In saying that, I am also excited about Tom joining Honda," said Thorpe. "He is a little bit in Jeffrey's shadow, but the prospect of those two racing for HRC is really good for the sport."
When asked if he had been watching the videos of Jeffrey riding that the Garibaldi Honda team has been posting, he replied, "Yes, I have watched the videos and, funnily enough, we were talking about it in the workshop today. If you watch the video, you can see he is riding a stock bike with a pipe. So, I think Honda has probably gone, 'Just get a feel of what you have on a production bike,' but I see now that the Japanese have arrived in Europe, and now you will see the progress they will make. They will start to test properly, and we haven't seen Jeffrey on an HRC factory bike, just getting used to the chassis and whatnot."
The Ultimate Rider (Keefer)
Mark Samuels and his team SLR Honda are putting on a contest called "The Ultimate Rider." It's an open contest for riders to get a chance to win a contract with SLR Honda for the 2026 year. Basically, you fill out the application and send in a video on why you would be a good candidate for the team to pick you. Once you have sent in your application, Mark and the crew will narrow the field down to 16 riders to come out to Sunfair 42 MX Track to go over the evaluation period. The whole process will be live-streamed as riders will go up against each other in elimination rounds, head-to-head competitions, and other events in order to choose who The Ultimate Rider will be for the SLR factory contract. It's a pretty cool and unique chance for riders to get some help and a cool inside look for fans at what it takes to get that contract. You can learn more over at theultimaterider.com.
Godspeed, Joe Montgomery (DC)
Cannondale Bicycle co-founder Joe Montgomery passed away this week at the age of 86. He was a visionary in the world of bicycles, transitioning a company that began making camping gear in 1971 into a bicycle manufacturer a dozen years later. He helped pioneer the use of aluminum and carbon fiber in bikes, with many frame manufacturers at the time focused on steel or titanium. With such innovations, Cannondale became one of the biggest and best-known brands in the world of cycling. As far as moto goes, Montgomery did not have the same success. His foray into building an American-made dirt bike from scratch, the Cannondale MX400 four-stroke, 25 years ago resulted in what is considered the worst dirt bike ever made. The whole project also contributed to Cannondale filing for bankruptcy protection in 2003. Moving a bicycle company into the motorcycle industry was a bridge too far, though the failure wasn't from a lack of trying. Montgomery put his heart and soul into the dirt bike project, and its demise resulted in his departure from the company, which changed hands several times afterward and was purchased by a Dutch company in 2021 for $810 million.
Temmerman (Keefer)
Something I didn't want to announce, but since the PR is out from Kawasaki, a big get well soon goes out to Enzo Temmerman, who broke his femur this week at the Kawasaki SX test track. Temmerman over-jumped a rhythm slightly, and it put him into the face of the next jump, which hooked him right into an endo. The test track was a tricky tacky/muddy one that day, and it ended up biting Enzo. He was just getting back into the swing of the SX grind after some time off from removing some hardware from his femur, only to break it on Tuesday. Enzo has a bright future ahead of him, and his technique and style are among the better ones in our sport. I always tell him, for a tall kid, you got great style. He is one tough kid, as he was laying there after the crash cracking jokes and asking us if "he was barking" before he crashed. Yes, Enzo, you were IN FACT "barking." Get well soon, kid!
Julio Limantour, R.I.P. (DC)
On New Year's Eve, we posted our annual requiem "The Lives They Lived" about all of the friends and fellow moto enthusiasts that we lost in 2025. It's a broad look at the motorcycling world, though not as comprehensive as we would like. One man that we did not get to discuss was Julio Limantour, who had a huge influence on motocross in Eastern Pennsylvania.
Julio and his brother Pepe were born in Mexico but emigrated very young to the U.S. The brothers had a shared love of motocross. Together they acquired a small Suzuki dealership in 1974, Allentown Suzuki, which sold Suzuki, Maico, Montesa, and Husqvarna motorcycles. From the beginning, Pepe and Julio were both very much the face of the shop, welcoming riders, racers, and industry figures alike.
Within a few years, Allentown Suzuki became the go-to motocross shop in the Lehigh Valley - not only for bike sales but for racing at every level. When the Trans-AMA series passed through the area, many top racers spent time at the dealership and connected with the Limantour brothers. Tony DiStefano, the three-time AMA 250 National Motocross Champion, as well as a Pennsylvania neighbor, was a frequent visitor. According to his son Dag, Eyvind Boyesen, early in his performance and tuning career, was also a regular visitor to Allentown Suzuki, becoming fast friends with both Pepe and Julio. The brothers often offered advice and direction as Boyesen began shaping his own business.
As motocross continued to grow in the region, the Limantour brothers became involved with a nearby track that showed real potential. Leveraging the industry connections the brothers had built, Dutch motocross star Gerrit Wolsink, a factory Suzuki rider and the five-time winner of the 500cc U.S. Grand Prix at Carlsbad, was brought in to transform the Fogelsville Valley track into a national-caliber venue. On May 23, 1976, the newly designed Pennsylvania Motocross Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania, hosted a round of the AMA 250cc Motocross National Championship.
During this same period, Julio's profile within the sport continued to grow. He appeared on the cover of the December 1976 issue of Modern Cycle magazine after traveling to California for a dealer meeting, where he connected with legendary magazine editor Rick "Super Hunky" Sieman to test and photograph the 1977 Suzuki RM370. For the cover shot, Julio proudly wore his Allentown Suzuki dealer jersey - a reflection of the dealership's growing national visibility.
As the brothers steered Allentown Suzuki into the 1980s, they decided to sell the dealership. They then partnered with a culinary-minded friend to launch a successful frozen foods business. Julio finally retired from that in 2000 and followed his long-standing passion for sailing, which he enjoyed for the rest of his life. Julio Limantour passed in May at the age of 81. He is survived by his brother Pepe.
