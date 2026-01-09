Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

How to Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

January 9, 2026, 3:30pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

On Saturday, the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross. Angel Stadium, the home stadium for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB), has become synonymous with the sport of AMA Supercross since its inception over 50 years ago, and the long-running venue will host the opener once again this year.

Check out how to watch the season opener below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for A1 for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the 2026 SX opener: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year. 

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with A1 also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      NBC Sports
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      NBC Sports
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     250SX West
    KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Thursday
    12:00pm4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services
    Friday
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services
    8:00am5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration
    8:00am11:00pm
    Live Now     		8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours
    Saturday
    5:30am4:30pm 5:30am – 4:30pm Industry Services
    5:30am9:00am 5:30am – 9:00am AMA Registration
    8:00am8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk
    8:30am8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium)
    8:45am9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium)
    5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours
    8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 8:00am)
    10:00am1:30pm 10:00am – 1:30pm Race Day Live Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open
    3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close
    9:30am9:42am 9:30am – 9:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    9:47am9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:04am10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:21am10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    10:38am10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    10:55am11:07am 10:55am – 11:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)
    11:12am11:22am 11:12am – 11:22am KTM Junior Racing Practice
    11:22am11:32am 11:22am – 11:32am Promoter Track Walk #1
    11:32am12:05pm 11:32am – 12:05pm Track Maintenance
    12:05pm12:17pm 12:05pm – 12:17pm 250 Group C Qualifying
    12:22pm12:34pm 12:22pm – 12:34pm 250 Group B Qualifying
    12:39pm12:51pm 12:39pm – 12:51pm 250 Group A Qualifying
    12:56pm1:08pm 12:56pm – 1:08pm 450 Group A Qualifying
    1:13pm1:25pm 1:13pm – 1:25pm 450 Group B Qualifying NBC Peacock
    1:30pm1:42pm 1:30pm – 1:42pm 450 Group C Qualifying NBC Peacock
    1:47pm1:57pm 1:47pm – 1:57pm KTM Junior Racing Practice NBC Peacock
    1:57pm2:07pm 1:57pm – 2:07pm Promoter Track Walk #2 NBC Peacock
    2:07pm2:17pm 2:07pm – 2:17pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    2:17pm3:15pm 2:17pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance
    3:30pm4:04pm 3:30pm – 4:04pm Opening Ceremonies NBC Sports Peacock
    4:04pm4:12pm 4:04pm – 4:12pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) NBC Sports Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:18pm4:26pm 4:18pm – 4:26pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) NBC Sports Peacock Sirius XM Satellite Radio SuperMotocross Video Pass
    4:32pm4:40pm 4:32pm – 4:40pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    4:46pm4:54pm 4:46pm – 4:54pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)
    5:00pm5:06pm 5:00pm – 5:06pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders
    5:06pm5:16pm 5:06pm – 5:16pm KTM Junior Victory Circle
    5:16pm5:20pm 5:16pm – 5:20pm Track Maintenance
    5:20pm5:27pm 5:20pm – 5:27pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    5:32pm5:39pm 5:32pm – 5:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)
    5:39pm5:47pm 5:39pm – 5:47pm Track Maintenance
    5:47pm5:50pm 5:47pm – 5:50pm 250 Sighting Lap
    5:52pm6:09pm 5:52pm – 6:09pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    6:09pm6:19pm 6:09pm – 6:19pm 250 Victory Circle
    6:19pm6:24pm 6:19pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance
    6:24pm6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap
    6:29pm6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
    6:51pm7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
Anaheim 1 Supercross Schedule

And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day! 

Note: All Times Local to Anaheim, California.

Other Links

2026 Souvenir Program

View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

Click through the full program below!

General Links

Supercross Live Timing

2026 AMA National Numbers

Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

Anaheim 1 Supercross

Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report

Anaheim 1 Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 9 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Updated Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
34 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco New Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 9 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Updated Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac New Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger New Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
Full Entry List

Monster Energy Racer X 2026 Supercross Season Preview Shows

Recommended Reading

SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! Tue Jan 7 SX Preview Show: Episode 5 – The 250SX Class: Hampshire, Vialle, Deegan, Kitchen, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! Mon Jan 6 SX Preview Show: Episode 4 – Where Do They Slot In? Prado, Ferrandis, Bloss, Savatgy, Nichols, McElrath, and More! SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More Fri Jan 3 SX Preview Show: Episode 3 - They Can Win! Roczen, Anderson, Plessinger & More SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers Thu Jan 2 SX Preview Show: Episode 2 - The Targets: The Lawrence Brothers SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton Tue Dec 31 SX Preview Show: Episode 1 - Challengers Feat. Tomac, Webb & Sexton

Follow

Follow Racer X on Social Media

X — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

Tickets

Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Track Map

Check out the track layout for the opener.

  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05 SupercrossLIVE

Track Map 

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

2025 Championship Finish

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 221
2Julien Beaumer
Julien Beaumer 		Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 189
3Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 171
4Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 163
5Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 145
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 365
2Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 363
3Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 277
5Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 271
Full Standings

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted