Dakar Through Stage 6: Brabec Wins, Pulls to within 45 Seconds of Overall Lead

Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 6 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

American Ricky Brabec (Monster/Honda) wins Dakar’s Stage 6, pulls to within 45 seconds Dan Sanders’ (KTM) overall lead

12th o/a Dakar stage win for Brabec puts him thisclose to lead following KTM racer’s 6:00 speeding penalty; USA’s Campbell 4th on Stage 6, still leads Rally2

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – American Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally) rolled into the capital of Saudi Arabia today, Riyadh, in 1st place on the 2026 Dakar Rally’s midway Stage 6, leading 2nd place teammate Tosha Schareina (Spain) across the finish line by 1:14, and KTM’s 3rd place Daniel Sanders by 1:17. The stage win for Brabec, the 12th of his Dakar career, put him to within 45 seconds (24:41:00 to 24:21:45) of Sanders for the overall lead – and came as a result of Sanders’ 6:00 penalty accrued for a speeding infraction,

Said Brabec: “After a long marathon, two day, today was 920 k’s, twelve and a half hours in the saddle. My ass is a little bit raw; my eyes are a little bit heavy – but happy to make it to Rest Day. Now, the mechanics are going to work on the bikes. We’re going to do some laundry, eat some good food… get some rest. And then compare our notes for the second half of the Dakar Rally, and also the second half of the loop around Saudi Arabia.

“But now I’m ordering room service and I’m going to lay in bed and eat my cheeseburger, ice cream and French fries.”