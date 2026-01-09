Results Archive
Benny Bloss Out For Round 1 of Supercross After Press Day Crash

January 9, 2026, 10:05pm
Benny Bloss Out For Round 1 of Supercross After Press Day Crash
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Our Aaron Hansel saw a crash from Benny Bloss during the press day riding session this afternoon. Hansel said Bloss went over the bars in a rhythm section and his bike chased him down and clipped him. Now, Beta has announced Bloss is out for the opener with a wrist injury. The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team still has Mitchell Oldenburg racing 450SX tomorrow.

The following press release is from Beta:

Benny Bloss unfortunately sustained an injury to his wrist at the first round of the Supercross Series at Anaheim during the press practice session. He headed to a local hospital for further evaluation. He will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Mitchell Oldenburg and Benny Bloss
Mitchell Oldenburg and Benny Bloss Align Media
New stories have been posted