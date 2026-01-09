Our Aaron Hansel saw a crash from Benny Bloss during the press day riding session this afternoon. Hansel said Bloss went over the bars in a rhythm section and his bike chased him down and clipped him. Now, Beta has announced Bloss is out for the opener with a wrist injury. The Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team still has Mitchell Oldenburg racing 450SX tomorrow.

The following press release is from Beta:

Benny Bloss unfortunately sustained an injury to his wrist at the first round of the Supercross Series at Anaheim during the press practice session. He headed to a local hospital for further evaluation. He will be out for an undetermined amount of time.