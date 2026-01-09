The 2026 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is set to get started this Saturday night in Anaheim. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Collarbone | In

Barcia broke his collarbone while testing during the off-season. He underwent surgery and is planning on racing at A1.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence crashed while preparing for the season and fractured his right ankle/foot. He’s out for at least three months.

Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out

Smith is scheduled to return to racing somewhere around round seven (Arlington) after having shoulder surgery to deal with an injury sustained at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Austin Forkner will debut Triumph’s 450 at A1 in place of Smith.