2026 SMX Finale Venue, New Bass Pro Shops Partnership Announced

This partnership marks the company’s first foray into offroad motorcycle racing while also signaling their continued overall investment into motorsports, having roots in NASCAR dating back to 1998. Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, founded in 1972 by Johnny Morris, now becomes the official outdoor recreation retailer, with Big Cedar Lodge the official wilderness resort for the SMX World Championship series.

The partnership between SMX and Bass Pro Shops comes at a pivotal time, as the sport continues to grow in scale and fan engagement. The SMX World Championship features 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races making up the 28-round regular season. The world’s most elite racers are then seeded into the postseason, which features two SMX Playoff rounds and a World Championship Final.

This groundbreaking collaboration brings the SMX series to its pinnacle at Thunder Ridge one of the most picturesque and jaw-dropping venues in North America. Thunder Ridge is a one-of-a-kind immersive outdoor experience, making waves and creating unforgettable memories by combining the natural beauty of the Ozarks with the stunningly beautiful architecture that seamlessly integrates into the surrounding environment.

In just a couple of years since its opening, Thunder Ridge has quickly taken its place among the most impressive venues in all of North America, with a capacity of 20,000-plus and offering breathtaking views of Table Rock Lake and the infinite forested Boston Mountain vistas.

Set within a stunning natural amphitheater, the SMX Finals will deliver world-class racing alongside a premier stay at Big Cedar Lodge, the Official Accommodations partner, featuring championship-level golf, exceptional restaurants and immersive outdoor experiences across its iconic resort.

“We are excited to welcome the SMX World Championship to Thunder Ridge and to share this incredible sport with fans around the world,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops. “This event will showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks while creating unforgettable experiences. We can’t wait !”