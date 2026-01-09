Vacancy Filled

When Prado left Monster Energy Kawasaki it left an open spot the team was scrambling to fill. They found their man in the form of Garrett Marchbanks, who at the time was scheduled to race the 250SX Class with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Marchbanks has had plenty of experience on a 450 in motocross but has only logged one supercross race on the big bike (Daytona 2022). He should be solid, but we’ll get a better idea of where he’ll slot in on a 450 this weekend. -Hansel

No Changes Necessary

There have been plenty of team switches for many of the sport’s high caliber athletes during the off season, but it’s important to note some guys who haven’t had any big changes at all. Namely, Hunter Lawrence and Ken Roczen, who are both with the same teams they’ve been on for years. They’re not new bikes, either. Lawrence is on the same platform he was so good on last year, and Roczen’s Suzuki hasn’t seen a major update in approximately 67 years. Will the familiar territory work to their advantage in Anaheim? -Hansel

Title Defense

Whether you’re a Haiden Deegan superfan, or you watch him race in the same way you hope to see Jake Paul get knocked out in the ring, your eyes are still on Deegan. And they will be this Saturday night, too, when he lines up to defend the 250SX title he won last year. We’ll see how his 2026 campaign gets started, and what kind of antics might accompany it, on Saturday night. -Hansel