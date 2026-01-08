What Can Riders Expect at A1? JT Breaks Down the Track for the Opener

We. Are. So. Back. It’s A1 time! The opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is finally here and for those that live for this sport (me raising my hand), it couldn’t have come any sooner. There is something truly special about A1 and unless you’ve been, I don’t know that I can aptly describe it. The atmosphere, anticipation, excitement… it’s palpable. As a rider, it’s a bit excruciating for most. The pressure to perform and for many, it’s simply a hope to not let everyone including yourself down. Other riders seem to relish that dynamic. They usually do well at the opener because of it. Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger come to mind (Justin Barcia too but he’s not 100 percent ready) as riders who don’t seem to be bothered by the pressure cooker that is A1. What will they face as far as the track goes? Let’s take a look.
The start is well designed with room to maneuver. This is a much better setup than A1 2025 which had a tight hairpin and caused big problems all evening. The first rhythm section sets up for a 3-3-2 into the next left hand 90-degree corner. Watch for riders to double to the inside and shorten the track there as much as possible.
After stepping over a tabletop, riders will hug the right side of the next lane and go 3-3-1 (possibly 3-4). They will cross the middle of the track on the final single and set up diagonally for the next standard supercross triple. This section is cool in theory, but it disallows passing as riders would be cross jumping at the end if you tried to get alongside. Watch for turn downs on this triple as riders will be scrubbing the outward push of momentum.
A bowl berm is up next and if someone can scrub hard, they could set up a block pass into this left. The next six jumps have a few options but the fastest would be to 3-3 to the inside of the next sand section and shorten the track as much as possible.
The next rhythm section exiting the sand is a bit unique. On paper, the outside line looks to be the ideal method as riders could triple to the top of the bridge and step off over the next single. All other options would force riders to leave from the take off of the bridge and go far higher than preferred. If this is the case, it will become very one-lined to that outside take-off. Riders will then accelerate across the start straight and into a fast right hand bowl berm (home plate of Angel Stadium).
The next rhythm section is a biggie. There are a few ways to approach this, but I like finding a way to get on top of the first tabletop versus jumping from the up ramp. If riders can triple from the corner or wheel tap/bounce onto it, then step off, that will be faster than doubling and then jumping from the steep take off. In any case, riders will likely go 3-3 or 3-2-1 to exit the section. There is a chance riders opt for a 2-4-3-2 line, but it would require bravery and risk and honestly, it might not be faster, anyway. Watch for riders to try multiple options here if built to spec.
Recommended Reading
A bowl berm fires riders back parallel to the rhythm section and into the only whoop section for A1. It looks like the starter plus-nine variety, followed by a triple into the corner. This setup has pros and cons for the jumper/blitzer. The fast bowl berm leading in is great for the blitzers as they can use that entry speed to their advantage. The downside is that the nine number is perfect for the 3-3-3 combo that Webb/Justin Cooper types want to employ in the main event and that final triple is much easier to execute when jumping the whoops. Riders can settle both wheels on the ground on the final whoop and drive through it. Blitzers often find themselves disheveled with wheels off the ground as they approach the take off of the triple. They have to almost slow down at the end of the whoops to set their wheels down to drive through the triple. It’s a small nuance but it does matter.
A bowl berm at the end of this section will see block passes, make no mistake. Upon exit, riders will rip down the start straight backwards and into another bowl berm before the finish line. Watch for last ditch passing efforts here as riders can draw an aggressive line from the prior straight and into the bowl berm (think RJ Hampshire in the mud against Jett Lawrence).
The finish line jump is basic and bends immediately into the tunnel. Riders will use the berm here and attempt to triple onto the next tabletop and off. 250’s will likely go double-tabletop to single, but the fast line will be to 3-1.
A standard supercross triple is the only obstacle in between two bowl berms and into lap two.
Who’s Hot
Haiden Deegan comes in as the defending champ and a lot of confidence to boot. This 250SX West Division lineup is no joke, though, so he will need to bring his A game if he wants to leave with the opening win.
Ken Roczen had a great off-season and typically starts these series very strong. I wouldn’t rule out a win here.
Related: Masters of Round 1: Ken Roczen and Justin Barcia Opening Round 450SX Results
Chase Sexton has got a new green 450 to bring to the fight in 2026. A happy Chase is a very dangerous Chase.
Cooper Webb understands the opportunity in front of him with Jett Lawrence’s exit. I don’t expect fireworks at A1 but if he’s allowed to lurk for the first half of the season, look out.
Eli Tomac will likely have a chip on his shoulder after moving to Red Bull KTM for 2026. I think he will have some ups and downs, but I think motivation is extremely high.
Who’s Not
If you’re cold coming into A1, I would have to ask what exactly you’re doing?
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan comes out in opening ceremonies boxing style with Jake Paul, Jack Doherty, and Mr. Beast in tow.
Chase Sexton is the fastest qualifier.
Dylan Ferrandis switches to Marc Marquez’s MotoGP chassis for the second round of qualifying.
RJ Hampshire takes it upon himself to fully test the new Tuff Blox and gives them the thumbs up.
My Picks
250
Deegs
Kitch
Anstie
450
Roczen
Sexton
Webb