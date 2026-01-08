What Can Riders Expect at A1? JT Breaks Down the Track for the Opener

We. Are. So. Back. It’s A1 time! The opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is finally here and for those that live for this sport (me raising my hand), it couldn’t have come any sooner. There is something truly special about A1 and unless you’ve been, I don’t know that I can aptly describe it. The atmosphere, anticipation, excitement… it’s palpable. As a rider, it’s a bit excruciating for most. The pressure to perform and for many, it’s simply a hope to not let everyone including yourself down. Other riders seem to relish that dynamic. They usually do well at the opener because of it. Ken Roczen and Aaron Plessinger come to mind (Justin Barcia too but he’s not 100 percent ready) as riders who don’t seem to be bothered by the pressure cooker that is A1. What will they face as far as the track goes? Let’s take a look.

The start is well designed with room to maneuver. This is a much better setup than A1 2025 which had a tight hairpin and caused big problems all evening. The first rhythm section sets up for a 3-3-2 into the next left hand 90-degree corner. Watch for riders to double to the inside and shorten the track there as much as possible.

After stepping over a tabletop, riders will hug the right side of the next lane and go 3-3-1 (possibly 3-4). They will cross the middle of the track on the final single and set up diagonally for the next standard supercross triple. This section is cool in theory, but it disallows passing as riders would be cross jumping at the end if you tried to get alongside. Watch for turn downs on this triple as riders will be scrubbing the outward push of momentum.