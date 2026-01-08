Team Solitaire Announces 2026 SX and AX Rider Roster, New Sponsors
The following press release is from Team Solitaire:
Familiar Faces, But Big Changes Coming to Team Solitaire for 2026
Team Solitaire heads into the 2026 season with a familiar rider lineup, but major changes behind the scenes will make the long-time Yamaha-backed program look very different when the gate drops.
Fresh off his first professional win this past Saturday at Round 3 of the AMA/FIM North America Arenacross Championship and returning for his sixth year with the team, Robbie Wageman looks to continue building momentum after a challenging 2025 season that saw him sidelined by a wrist injury. The Southern California native currently sits third in the AMA/FIM North America Arenacross Championship standings but will switch his focus to Monster Energy Supercross Series.
The 26-year-old from Newhall, California will race under #237 in Supercross and #14 in Arenacross, splitting his time between 250 West Supercross and AMA/FIM Arenacross competition.
Cole Thompson returns for his fourth consecutive season with Team Solitaire but will take a new approach in 2026. The Canadian rider has signed on to compete in the entire 2025–2026 AMA/FIM North America Arenacross Championship. Thompson currently sits 2nd in the Championship standings.
Thompson will also make his way back to stadium racing for select 450 and potentially 250 Supercross rounds throughout the season.
Back again for his second stint with the team is German rider Dominique Thury. Thury previously spent the 2023 season with Team Solitaire before relocating to Florida to train at the Dog Pound. After two years—one racing the East Region and one competing as a full privateer on West—Thury returns to California and under the Team Solitaire rig for 2026.
The #964 will line up for 250 West Supercross and select AMA/FIM Arenacross events.
New Team Name & Title Partners
Headlining the changes for 2026 is the introduction of new co-title and presenting sponsors, resulting in a new team name:
Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha Powered By: TiLUBE
Sharing naming rights with Heartbeat Hot Sauce for 2026 and beyond. NanoXtreme is a cutting-edge topical pain relief cream designed to target pain at its source. Utilizing advanced nanotechnology, NanoXtreme penetrates deep into the skin to deliver powerful, natural ingredients where athletes need it most. For more information, visit NanoXtreme.com.
The team has also aligned with TiLUBE as a presenting sponsor in a multi-year agreement. A long-time staple in motorsports, including its own regional Supercross and Arenacross efforts, TiLUBE offers a broad line of state-of-the-art lubricants specifically formulated for high-performance racing applications across powersports, automotive, truck, and tractor competition.
More New Partners
Joining the team for 2026 is RAC Financial, a payment processing company providing secure and streamlined solutions for businesses, including credit card processing, ACH, POS systems, and virtual terminals. Most recently known in motorsports for its involvement in NHRA, RAC Financial will make its entry into two-wheel competition with Team Solitaire across both Supercross and Arenacross.
Known for its one-off kits and unique branding, the team required a gear partner that matched its identity. Alias, best known for its past partnership and titles with GEICO Honda, will serve as the team’s official gear sponsor. In addition to running Alias’ 2026 moto line, the team will showcase a range of limited-edition and retro offerings throughout the season.
Rounding out the team changes is a move to SSI Graphics and a return to GUTS Racing seats. Racetech Titanium and Matrix Concepts join the program as new partners, while Supersprox will serve as the team’s exclusive sprocket supplier.
Also joining the team is Motobilia.com, the destination for all things vintage motorcycle culture. Whether buying, selling, or simply enjoying in-depth stories, Motobilia provides a home for vintage and modern motorcycle enthusiasts alike.
Fans can see the new look this Saturday, live on Peacock, as the Heartbeat Hot Sauce NanoXtreme Yamaha Powered By: TiLUBE team rolls into the iconic Angel Stadium for Round 1 of the 2026 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.
2026 Team Partners:
Heartbeat Hot Sauce | NanoXtreme | Yamaha | TiLUBE | RAC Financial | Motobilia | Guts Racing | SSI | ODI | ARC | Rekluse | Race Tech | FMF | Supersprox | FCP Racing | Arai | Alias | Gaerne | OGIO | Matrix Concepts | TMDesignworks | Works Connection | BloxMotoX | Dunlop | Acerbis | DID | ETS Racing Fuels | BOB The Cooler Co | Sampson Racing Radios | Crankworks | P3Carbon | Mastel Linens | Racetech Titanium | Profilter | Wossner
Photos: Phil Lambert