Kitchen and McAdoo Confirmed for Anaheim 1, 250SX West Division Championship Battle
The Monster Energy AMA Supercross is almost here! Ahead of Christmas Day, we posted a breaking news update with a bunch of insight on who we expect to see race the Anaheim 1 SX and the 250SX West Division Championship. Check that out here if you missed it.
We just about nailed down every factory and satellite team to give a preview of what to expect in the unpredictable 250SX divisions this year. However, right after the new year, there was one slight change: we heard Drew Adams and Cameron McAdoo switches spots. Now, this has been confirmed by the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.
So, Kitchen and now McAdoo will both lineup Saturday and hope to battle for the 250SX West Division title. Remember, Kitchen signed up to race A1 and went through free practice before pulling out of the race before qualifying since he felt extremely ill and weak. He would then race 250SX East (this was a legal switch within the AMA SX rulebook) and would be joined by McAdoo, but unfortunately, both riders would have injuries within the first few rounds of SX that would end their seasons early.
Check out this stats deep dive on McAdoo's podium percentage in 250SX.
As far as the 250SX East Division, which starts February 21 in Texas, Seth Hammaker and Adams will now complete that roster, splitting the team up with two riders in each division. Hammaker's plan has been 250SX East the entire time since the SMX Playoffs ended and he underwent shoulder surgery.
The following press release is from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki:
Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo Kick Off Season at Angel Stadium for Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki
The long-awaited season opener for the Monster Energy Supercross is finally here, and it is with great excitement that the team will watch both Levi Kitchen and Cameron McAdoo lineup for the 250SX Western Regional Championship. Angel Stadium will host the highly anticipated day race on Saturday, starting at 3:30 p.m. PT.
Kitchen is keen to start the season strong after a slow start and injuries kept him from showing his true potential in 2025. With a solid off-season under his belt and the confidence being a multi-time winner at Angel Stadium, Kitchen is ready to start strong and add another victory to his tally on Saturday. McAdoo has also returned to full strength after missing most of 2025 with an injury. He’s no stranger to top results, having earned 20 podiums and three wins in 250SX competition.
Iain Southwell, Team Manager:
“Our entire team has been working incredibly hard to get to this point, and we’re just excited to be back for another Anaheim 1. We’re hopeful that all the effort will pay off with a strong weekend. It will be a bit different having a day race at Anaheim, but they’ve been incorporating that format over the years, so we’ll be ready for whatever the day brings. Levi and Cameron are eager to get out there and start their season. Both are capable of winning races, and we’re looking to come out strong in Anaheim.”
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- 2026 SMX Preview ShowLiveDecember 27 - 4:00 PM
- Race Day Live (Qualifying)LiveJanuary 10 - 1:00 PM
- 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-InLiveJanuary 10 - 4:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Anaheim 1 Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
