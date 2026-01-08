Triumph was scheduled to make its 450 debut in SMX this weekend at Anaheim with Jordon Smith, but after shoulder surgery slowed his off-season, 250 racer Austin Forkner got the nod to try the big bike and line up at Anaheim. Forkner has had about a month to adjust to the bike, but he's also making his own progress after battling back from so many injuries. Here's the latest, courtesy of his appearance on Jamie "Darkside" Guida's Moto-X Pod show.

Darkside: So, Austin, first 450 race coming up this weekend. First things first, man. Mentally, do you feel like you're prepared okay, it's time to go 450 racing?

Austin Forkner: Yeah I mean, I guess I don't know for sure, but you think you're ready as far as, you know, the bike feels good on our tracks and, and my starts have been pretty good and everything. My fitness is pretty decent. I mean, for only being back on the bike for the the time that I was. It's pretty good. I'm as ready as I think I can be. I feel like I'm in a better spot this year on the 450 than I was last year on the 250.

Riding technique wise, or physically?

Both. Riding, I'm have been riding pretty well at the test track. Actually from like day one on the 450 I just feel like I've really gelled with the bike. You don't have to ride a 450 as hard. Yes, they're bigger, they're heavier, they're faster, but you can kind of just you can roll through a turn and just get on it up the face and still three-in pretty much any rhythm section you want on a supercross track. My first day on the 450, I was like, 'Dude, all it takes is balls.' You could jump whatever you want to on a 450. Like if you want to quad at any point in a rhythm section, you pretty much can. You don't have to push it or ride it as hard as, obviously, a 250. So I feel like that kind of benefits me. Right now as far as just obviously, I'm getting older, my body's kind of falling apart a little bit. So it just makes it easier for me to not have to have so much aggression. I can kind of just cruise. But cruising is still fast! I guess I'm as ready as I can be. I mean, who knows? And I don't think I've ridden at Anaheim since 2020. My last year on west coast was 2020. So I mean, that's kind of going to be gonna have to kind of relearn the tracks a little bit. But I'm excited either way. And right now it's just for the first five. And then we're kind of going to see how that goes and make our decision, if it's going to continue after that or go back to 250SX East. If we as a group team think that I'm making some sort of progress and we should keep going, then do it. If not then go to 250 East.

So the thoughts you had on the 450 were interesting because you could almost go either way with it. In '25 you were like, 'Let's get through the season healthy,' which you almost did. But you talked about a little bit of lack of confidence and kind of dealing with the injuries from the past. So you can almost say, well, this 450 has so much more power, I might be even, like more scared or not scared, probably not the right word, but you know what I mean. But instead you're taking it as it's going to make things a little easier. I don't have to be so aggressive. So it might actually be better for you in the long run.

In certain ways, yeah. Whenever you're pushing like you are on a 250, you take a bigger chance of dabbing a knee or doing doing whatever like that. We're on the 450. I can kind of just cruise it a little bit more, and I have a really kind of smooth, I guess, riding style to like, I don't know, I'm not on the clutch, really. I hardly ever even use the clutch on the track. I'm pretty just smooth. And I ride the bike in the correct part of the power, I guess. But a 250, you just kind of have to ride the piss out of it basically.