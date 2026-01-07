The newest addition to the racing calendar is the WMX’s anticipated addition to the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM Final, which will take place on September 26 and will include a postseason showcase of the most elite female talent on the planet. Here, the stars of WMX will race under the bright lights of the SMX’s most high-profile race, competing on the sport’s biggest stage.

“As the SMX World Championship continues to grow, WMX will play an integral role in that expansion,” said Dave Prater, Vice President of Supercross for Feld Motor Sports. “Synchrony joining as a presenting partner in support of women’s motocross is a powerful endorsement of the value these athletes bring to the sport.”

A driving force of what will be a landmark season for the WMX is a new partnership with Synchrony, which has been a fixture within the powersports community through the Synchrony Outdoors division, aimed at benefitting powersports enthusiasts. Through that division Synchrony has become a dedicated advocate of women in motorcycling, sponsoring the 2025 edition of the Babes in the Dirt Off-Road Adventure Series in partnership with KTM North America and spearheading initiatives to empower current riders and get more women on two wheels. Synchrony has also been a familiar presence within the SMX paddock through its support of race teams and partnerships with competing manufacturers, and its presenting partnership with WMX will help elevate that championship even more. Its support will position the athletes and the series with its largest platform to date, which will bring historic levels of exposure and viewership that will establish the Women’s Motocross Championship Powered by Synchrony as one of the world’s premier racing series.

“Sponsoring WMX is a natural extension of Synchrony’s commitment to the powersports community and, in particular, the rapidly growing segment of women riders. Women are bringing fresh energy and enthusiasm to motocross, and we’re excited to amplify their impact on the sport,” said Susan Medrano, SVP and GM, Synchrony Outdoors. “We aim to share a spotlight on the importance of women riders and fuel the momentum we’ve been building with the community. Together, we hope to inspire even more women to get involved, strengthening the motocross community as a whole.”