Watch: 1983 Anaheim Supercross Opener

It's supercross gaining traction in the 1980s, with a stacked field going for the gold at Round 1 in Anaheim. From David Bailey, Bob Hannah, and Johnny O'Mara on a powerhouse team Honda, to stars of one of the most stacked eras ever, have a look at AMA Supercross for 1983.

About Dunlop

The all-new Geomax MX34 is the latest result of Dunlop’s ongoing development of their Geomax family of tires. Developed with the help of top motocross pros, the all-new Geomax MX34 is the new industry standard for soft-to-intermediate terrain. Experience the advantage—Ride Dunlop.