Malcolm Stewart Announces Rivell Fishing in Partnership with FXR Pro Fish

The debut Rivell Fishing lineup will include t-shirts, hoodies, headwear, and lightweight UV-protective performance shirts and hoodies engineered for long days on the water. Each product is developed with a performance-first mindset, focusing on durability, comfort, and functionality in real-world fishing conditions.

“Fishing has been part of my life since day one,” said Stewart. “It’s always been something I’ve gone back to away from racing. Rivell Fishing represents who I am off the track and the lifestyle I truly live.”

While Rivell Fishing operates as an independent brand, FXR Pro Fish supports the launch as a key strategic partner, providing operational support and technical apparel expertise.

“We’re excited to support Malcolm with the launch of Rivell Fishing,” said Milt Reimer, President of FXR Racing. “Rivell is Malcolm’s vision, and our role is to support the brand from a distribution and execution standpoint.”

Stewart will represent Rivell Fishing throughout the 2026 racing season while competing with the Rockstar Husqvarna team in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the outdoor season of Pro Motocross, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, culminating in the SMX Playoffs and World Championship Final.

The full Rivell Fishing product lineup is scheduled to launch in early 2026. Additional product and availability details will be announced at a later date.