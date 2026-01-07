The following press release is from ClubMX:

ClubMX Appoints Chad Reed as Director of Performance

A Strategic Performance Evolution Signals a New Competitive Standard

Chesterfield, South Carolina — ClubMX has named multi-time world champion Chad Reed as Director of Performance, formalizing a decisive shift toward an integrated, system-driven approach to elite motocross and supercross competition. At the highest levels of global motorsport, performance is not separated into parts—it is engineered as a complete system. Rider, machine, preparation, and execution must operate in total alignment.

This appointment reflects ClubMX’s commitment to that philosophy. Reed will oversee rider development, bike performance, race execution, and long-term competitive strategy. His role centers on raising standards, eliminating inefficiencies, and creating repeatable performance under pressure.

“If you’re not evolving, you’re falling behind,” said Brandon Haas, Owner of ClubMX. “This program has never been about standing still. Bringing Chad into this role is about building a performance structure that can adapt, sharpen, and stay ahead as the sport continues to evolve.”

Reed added “Racing at the elite level is not ‘one size fits all’ and being able to give the riders the specific guidance in all areas of performance is a key factor for success. Training with purpose has the riders prepared. The cohesion of the team is another powerful aspect of going racing. The rider, bike, team and mindset at their best is an exciting combination. Winning was always my dream, now to be able to help others achieve their dreams is rewarding. Let’s go racing”.

With this move, ClubMX signals its intent to operate with the precision and seriousness of top-tier international motorsport programs. The objective is not short-term success, but sustained relevance at the front of the field.

For competitors, the message is clear—the standard has moved