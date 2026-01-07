The following press release is from Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing:

Auburndale , FL — Partzilla Blaster PRMX Racing is proud to announce that Anthony Bourdon will race the West Coast 250 championship in the AMA Supercross Championship for the upcoming season.

Bourdon brings proven international experience and high-level Supercross pedigree to the PRMX program. Known for his speed, consistency, and technical riding style, the French rider has established himself as a strong competitor on Supercross tracks worldwide and is poised to make a significant impact on the highly competitive West Coast 250 division.

Photo courtesy of Partzilla PRMX Racing Team