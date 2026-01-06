Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Full Schedule

Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Ducati Desmo450 MX Finally Revealed

January 6, 2026, 9:00pm
Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Ducati Desmo450 MX Finally Revealed
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

New bike reveal! The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati team is finally, officially, showing its look ahead of Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener. Antonio Cairoli raced this bike last summer during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but this weekend will mark the AMA Supercross debut of the machine. Those are hand-painted front fenders and shrouds for the race bikes, because Troy Lee says he wanted to add a “hot rod” touch. He and PPG had to paint 60 sets to be ready for the season!

  • Jason Weigandt
  • Jason Weigandt
  • Jason Weigandt
  • Jason Weigandt
  • Jason Weigandt
  • 26_TLD_RED BULL DUCATI_BIKE DETAILS_02
    26_TLD_RED BULL DUCATI_BIKE DETAILS_02 Ducati
  • 26_TLD_RED BULL DUCATI_BIKE DETAILS_14
    26_TLD_RED BULL DUCATI_BIKE DETAILS_14 Ducati
  • 26_TLD_RED BULL DUCATI_BIKE DETAILS_07
    26_TLD_RED BULL DUCATI_BIKE DETAILS_07 Ducati

We spoke with Dylan Ferrandis earlier and he was happy with the bike immediately. In fact, he says this is the best he’s ever felt on a 450 in supercross. We just chatted with Justin Barcia and he's feeling better than he expected after having to take time off with a collarbone break. He says he'll still need time for his fitness to come around but the bike made progress since he was out and he's feeling pretty comfortable.

We’ll have more coverage and footage later after the full event at K1 Speed in California.

Recommended Reading

Justin Barcia in Extended Collarbone Recovery, But Plans to Race A1 on Limited Seat Time: Fri Dec 12 Justin Barcia in Extended Collarbone Recovery, But Plans to Race A1 on Limited Seat Time: "I'll be on the line. I plan on it" Dylan Ferrandis on the Ducati Desmo450 MX: Tue Dec 9 Dylan Ferrandis on the Ducati Desmo450 MX: "They designed a frame that is, to me, the best frame in two wheels motorsports"
Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted