Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team Ducati Desmo450 MX Finally Revealed
New bike reveal! The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati team is finally, officially, showing its look ahead of Saturday’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener. Antonio Cairoli raced this bike last summer during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but this weekend will mark the AMA Supercross debut of the machine. Those are hand-painted front fenders and shrouds for the race bikes, because Troy Lee says he wanted to add a “hot rod” touch. He and PPG had to paint 60 sets to be ready for the season!
We spoke with Dylan Ferrandis earlier and he was happy with the bike immediately. In fact, he says this is the best he’s ever felt on a 450 in supercross. We just chatted with Justin Barcia and he's feeling better than he expected after having to take time off with a collarbone break. He says he'll still need time for his fitness to come around but the bike made progress since he was out and he's feeling pretty comfortable.
We’ll have more coverage and footage later after the full event at K1 Speed in California.