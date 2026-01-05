But also worth explaining is a new "License Penalty Point System" that is in place for '26 and beyond. Similar to what is seen in Formula 1, riders will carry points on their racing license that will continue to add up throughout the year if they continue to make transgressions.

Essentially, when riders are penalized, whether on the track with aggressive riding, or off the track when it comes to technical inspection of a motorcycle, or even for code of conduct violations, those penalties are marked on each rider's license. After a certain amount of points on a license, penalties will begin, everything from potentially getting last gate pick for the next event, or losing championship points.

It's important to know that the rider license penalties are in addition to the traditional penalties. For example, riders will face the same penalty as previous for jumping through a red cross flag, which is a loss of championship points. But they will now also have points added to their license, and multiple infractions could add up to additional penalties. Before, multiple violations in a year didn't really impact penalties.

Era Lusk, former pro racer turned AMA rider representative, spoke with our own Jason Weigandt at the SMX Media Days in December about some of changes to the '26 AMA Supercross rulebook. Lusk notes the changes to the late-race red flag/staggered restart rule and this all-new license penalty point system. Watch it below.