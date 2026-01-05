Results Archive
Photo Gallery: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna 2026 Team Photoshoot

Photo Gallery: Rockstar Energy Husqvarna 2026 Team Photoshoot

January 5, 2026, 2:00pm
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has a five-rider roster for the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Ryder DiFrancesco, Daxton Bennick, and Casey Cochran complete the 250SMX lineup, with RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart filling the 450SMX roster spots.

Check out the bikes, the gear, the graphics, and the riders themselves through the factory Husqvarna team photo shoot, via Simon Cudby.

Make sure to click the images to view them full screen.

The Riders

250SMX

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco
#58 Daxton Bennick
#59 Casey Cochran

  • #34 Ryder DiFrancesco
    #34 Ryder DiFrancesco
  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick
  • #59 Casey Cochran
    #59 Casey Cochran
Ryder DiFrancesco, Daxton Bennick, and Casey Cochran
Ryder DiFrancesco, Daxton Bennick, and Casey Cochran

450SMX

#24 RJ Hampshire
#27 Malcolm Stewart

  • #24 RJ Hampshire
    #24 RJ Hampshire
  • #27 Malcolm Stewart
    #27 Malcolm Stewart

The Riders in Action

250SMX

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco

  • #34 Ryder DiFrancesco
    #34 Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby
  • #34 Ryder DiFrancesco
    #34 Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby
  • #34 Ryder DiFrancesco
    #34 Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby
  • #34 Ryder DiFrancesco
    #34 Ryder DiFrancesco Simon Cudby

#58 Daxton Bennick

  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby
  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby
  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby
  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby
  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby
  • #58 Daxton Bennick
    #58 Daxton Bennick Simon Cudby

#59 Casey Cochran

  • #59 Casey Cochran
    #59 Casey Cochran Simon Cudby
  • #59 Casey Cochran
    #59 Casey Cochran Simon Cudby
  • #59 Casey Cochran
    #59 Casey Cochran Simon Cudby
  • #59 Casey Cochran
    #59 Casey Cochran Simon Cudby

450SMX

#24 RJ Hampshire

  • #24 RJ Hampshire
    #24 RJ Hampshire Simon Cudby
  • #24 RJ Hampshire
    #24 RJ Hampshire Simon Cudby
  • #24 RJ Hampshire
    #24 RJ Hampshire Simon Cudby
  • #24 RJ Hampshire
    #24 RJ Hampshire Simon Cudby
  • #24 RJ Hampshire
    #24 RJ Hampshire Simon Cudby

#27 Malcolm Stewart

  • #27 Malcolm Stewart
    #27 Malcolm Stewart Simon Cudby
  • #27 Malcolm Stewart
    #27 Malcolm Stewart Simon Cudby
  • #27 Malcolm Stewart
    #27 Malcolm Stewart Simon Cudby
  • #27 Malcolm Stewart
    #27 Malcolm Stewart Simon Cudby
  • #27 Malcolm Stewart
    #27 Malcolm Stewart Simon Cudby
