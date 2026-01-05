Online Registration for Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) and Vintage SX Now Open

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Online Registration for the 2026 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross is Now Open

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Registration for the 2026 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX), sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is now open. Register today for the 17th annual event at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) in Daytona Beach, Florida. This event hosts the largest three-day amateur supercross event in the world.

All the action begins on Saturday night with the 56th running of the Daytona Pro Supercross. Then on Sunday, March 1st amateur racers will take to the track for qualifying, with main event motos concluding on Monday, March 2nd. Daytona Vintage Supercross (DVSX) takes place on Tuesday, March 3rd featuring seven vintage classes and 17 modern classes mixed into the racing action for beginner/novice riders all the way to Elite Masters (65+).

Set on the same iconic grounds that have tested the world’s greatest racers for decades, this premier amateur supercross showcases rising talent from across the country as they compete on a professionally designed track. Guided by the legacy of motocross icon Ricky Carmichael, the event blends elite competition with the unmatched atmosphere of Daytona, offering riders and fans alike an unforgettable experience at one of the most celebrated racing facilities in the world.

Amateur riders and their families are encouraged to come down early and camp on the Daytona infield where hookups are available. Move-in, check-in and camping begin on Friday, February 27, so amateur families have the opportunity to watch the pro racers compete on Saturday night at the legendary Daytona Supercross. Tickets to the Daytona Pro Supercross are not included in your RCSX registration. You can purchase tickets online by clicking HERE for the Pro Supercross through Daytona International Speedway.

The class structure includes classes for youth riders on 51cc bikes all the way to Masters (50+). The race will follow a supercross format, using heat races and last chance qualifiers to seed the field of riders into a main event in each class over the course of two days.

Be a part of the largest three-day amateur supercross event in the world! Photo: RacerX

Reserve your RCSX & DVSX gate by clicking HERE