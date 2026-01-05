O’Mara continued on to speak about just what will come next in the Jett Lawrence healing process.

“What is exactly that window or time period for healing?” asked O’Mara. “I’ve already heard twelve weeks, which is three months non weightbearing. I would say it’s probably not that long in our world. He’s so young and strong and we have a great team around us with rehabilitation. We always feel like we can speed it up a little bit. That’s just me being confident in our team of people that are around us. It’ll be day by day, week by week, month by month. We’ll constantly get X-rays every two to four weeks to see how everything is looking in there. He’s got some hardware in there that instantly gave him some stability with the screws and stuff like that.

“Obviously we know just what happened to Jett a couple of days ago, so that changes his whole start of the 2026 season,” furthered O’Mara. “Jett will just be in the recovery mode, and we’ve already got his stuff all taken care of. There will be a lot of stuff in the next couple of weeks as far as rehabilitation goes. So that would be on Jett. Hunter is good to go. He’s been on a program for quite a while. Hunter is as prepared as Jett in all reality for the 2026 supercross season.

Untimely midweek preseason crash and all, O’Mara has complete and total faith in the reigning SuperMotocross World Championship victor.

“I never doubt him,” nodded O’Mara of Lawrence. “Look what he does. It’s crazy how genetically gifted he is and how committed he is. He has a desire to win at all costs. He’s got a pain tolerance through the roof. I don’t doubt him on anything, he just has a foot injury. He’ll live for another day. He’s 22 years old. He’s in the prime of his career. It’s a setback. You don’t like to see many of these in your career because we know each time this happens, it probably takes a little time off of your career in all reality. But I think Jett will recover fine. It has an effect on him, but I also kind of feel that it doesn’t have an effect on him. He just motivates himself to come back even stronger.”

Along the lines of the merciless, all-in approach to racing and racing preparation made world famous by the one and only Ricky Carmichael?

“Absolutely,” hit back O’Mara. “He’s in that category with the greatest of all time. He’s one of them with the mindset and the whole package. He’s one of the greatest, definitely. And we’re still just watching greatness right now. And we’ll continue to watch. He’ll come back and he’ll be spectacular. There is no doubt about it.

“The one thing I will say about Jett before the crash is that we were just really super happy with where the bike is at,” continued on O’Mara. “It’s not a new bike or anything. We just keep on scraping away on that bike to make it a little bit more comfortable for the boys, meaning Hunter and Jett. That was a little bit disappointing because Jett was so good with this bike. He was always great with it anyway, but we felt like we made some improvements in some areas where it just makes their job a little bit easier. Hunter now has the opportunity to showcase that here in just a few weeks. He’s ready to go.”