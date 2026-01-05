Makita U.S.A. and Pipes Motorsports Group Suzuki Announce Partnership for 2026 SMX Championship
The following is a press release from Suzuki Motor USA:
Madera, CA – Makita U.S.A., Inc. and Pipes Motorsports Group (PMG) Suzuki are proud to announce a new technical partnership ahead of the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship. This collaboration reunites two iconic names in American motocross and supercross, bringing together Makita’s engineering excellence and Suzuki’s racing heritage through the PMG Suzuki program.
Under the agreement, Makita U.S.A. will serve as a technical partner to PMG Suzuki, supporting the team throughout the 2026 SuperMotocross season. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to performance, reliability, and innovation at the highest level of professional motorcycle racing.
Makita’s return to Suzuki racing represents a renewed alignment rooted in decades of motorsports success. The partnership reflects the continued growth and credibility of the Pipes Motorsports Group program, as well as Suzuki’s strong and competitive racing platform heading into the 2026 championship.
“Makita has been a cornerstone partner in Suzuki racing for many years, and their return is meaningful. Having a trusted brand with such deep roots in our motorsport’s history rejoin the Suzuki family through the PMG program speaks to the credibility of the team and the strength of our racing platform,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki Motor USA Motorsports Manager.
For Pipes Motorsports Group, the partnership carries both professional and personal significance.
“Growing up as an aspiring racer, I always marveled at the accomplishments of the Makita Suzuki teams' of the past. Our technical partnership for the 2026 season is a welcomed addition and the young kid in me is excited to see the red Makita logo back on a Suzuki motorcycle,” said Dustin Pipes, Team Principal of Pipes Motorsports Group.
“Makita’s return to Suzuki racing is more than a reunion—it’s a statement about innovation and a continuation of a winning legacy. We first teamed up 21 years ago to capture championships, and today it feels like we never left. Partnering again was an easy choice with a team that shares our relentless drive. Together with PMG Suzuki, we’re blending decades of engineering excellence with cutting-edge technology to push the limits of performance.” -Brent Withey, Vice President, Marketing.
As the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship approaches, Makita U.S.A. and PMG Suzuki look forward to building on a legacy of success while pushing the limits of performance and technology on the track.
For the latest team updates, news, and race insights, visit SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/Motocross or HEPMotorsports.com.