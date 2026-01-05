Makita U.S.A. and Pipes Motorsports Group Suzuki Announce Partnership for 2026 SMX Championship

The following is a press release from Suzuki Motor USA:

Madera, CA – Makita U.S.A., Inc. and Pipes Motorsports Group (PMG) Suzuki are proud to announce a new technical partnership ahead of the 2026 SuperMotocross Championship. This collaboration reunites two iconic names in American motocross and supercross, bringing together Makita’s engineering excellence and Suzuki’s racing heritage through the PMG Suzuki program.

Under the agreement, Makita U.S.A. will serve as a technical partner to PMG Suzuki, supporting the team throughout the 2026 SuperMotocross season. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to performance, reliability, and innovation at the highest level of professional motorcycle racing.

Makita’s return to Suzuki racing represents a renewed alignment rooted in decades of motorsports success. The partnership reflects the continued growth and credibility of the Pipes Motorsports Group program, as well as Suzuki’s strong and competitive racing platform heading into the 2026 championship.

“Makita has been a cornerstone partner in Suzuki racing for many years, and their return is meaningful. Having a trusted brand with such deep roots in our motorsport’s history rejoin the Suzuki family through the PMG program speaks to the credibility of the team and the strength of our racing platform,” said Chris Wheeler, Suzuki Motor USA Motorsports Manager.