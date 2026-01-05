Full 2026 Progressive GNCC Racing Schedule Announced

The 2026 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing schedule was announced back in November 2025 with a few TBA rounds. Now, the full, 13-round schedule has been confirmed, with the additions of the Talladega GNCC, as well as the new The Dukes GNCC and the Watkins Glen GNCC events.

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series Announces Full 2026 Season Schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized (GNCC Racing), an AMA National Championship, and Racer Productions, producer of GNCC Racing, is pleased to announce its full series schedule for the 2026 season. The GNCC Racing series will continue to run its traditional 13-round schedule, with an 8-round eMTB schedule and 12-round Micro schedule. GNCC Racing will host events in ten different states, making stops at many of the series’ traditional favorites and while adding two brand-new locations to the circuit.

GNCC Racing will kick off the year in Union, South Carolina with its season opener at the annual Big Buck GNCC on February 14 and 15, the series will then continue on to the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida on February 28 and March 1, which will continue to be held in conjunction with the Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities.

After Florida, the series is excited to continue its partnership with Talladega Superspeedway to host the Talladega GNCC, third round of racing, in Talladega, Alabama on March 7 and 8, 2026. GNCC Racing is excited to continue hosting a round of racing at such a legendary location that continues to be rich in racing. After a two-week break, the series will pick back up with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina on March 28 and 29.

On April 18 and 19 the series will venture to a brand-new location in Kentucky for The Dukes GNCC in Hazard, Kentucky. Located at Mine Made Adventure Park, this property boasts thousands of acres of varying terrain that is currently explored by side-by-side and 4x4 ATV enthusiasts but you can expect a lot of new and different trails to be developed for the upcoming GNCC racecourse. This event will host the fifth round of racing in 2026 and brings GNCC Racing back to the state of Kentucky for the first time since 2013. The Old Gray GNCC returns to the schedule for round six in Monterey, Tennessee on May 2 and 3. This event will also host the opening round of The Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Series on Friday, May 1 at 4 PM.

“The 2026 season is shaping up to be a stellar year for GNCC racers with two brand new events on the calendar,” said Jeff Russell, GNCC Racing Trail Boss. “The Dukes GNCC in Kentucky will be a unique racecourse with some opportunities for some challenging terrain in some areas. It is also exciting to return to New York for the new Watkins Glen GNCC, and having the opportunity to explore the woods of the famed Watkins Glen International is really exciting.”

Moving onto round seven of the season, the series will head to Powerline Park in St. Clairsville, Ohio on May 16 and 17. Round eight will kick off at another brand-new venue back in New York with the Watkins Glen International GNCC on June 6 and 7 in Watkins Glen, NY. GNCC Racing is excited to get back to racing in The Empire State for the foreseeable future. Adding Watkins Glen International Speedway to the 2026 GNCC Racing Schedule marks an exciting expansion for the series at one of America’s most iconic motorsports venues. Nestled in the scenic Finger Lakes region of New York, Watkins Glen brings a rich racing heritage and a world-class facility to GNCC competition, creating a unique backdrop for off-road racing.

“It’s an honor to partner with the Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series at Watkins Glen International for the first time in 2026,” said Dawn Burlew, Watkins Glen International President. “When you look at the diversity and volume of events at WGI, it only makes sense to add this incredibly unique event to our schedule. We’re ready to host a new fan base and know they will enjoy world class hospitality next summer at The Glen.”