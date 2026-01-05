This weekend, the first round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place on Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The race will be slightly earlier than last year, so note the time adjustment.

What you need to know the most for the 2026 SX opener: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

Below is the full race day schedule.