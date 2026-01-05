Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
News
Full Schedule

Anaheim 1 Provisional Entry Lists Released for 250SX West Division and 450SX

January 5, 2026, 11:30am
Anaheim 1 Provisional Entry Lists Released for 250SX West Division and 450SX
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) has released the provisional entry lists for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener on January 10.

These are NOT THE FINAL ENTRY LISTS FOR SATURDAY. There will be changes made throughout the week. You can view the provisional entry lists for the 250SX West Division and 450SX Class below, which will be updated throughout this week up to Saturday afternoon on race day.

Provisional Entry Lists

250SX West Division

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 5 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
19 Max Vohland Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
23 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
38 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
40 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
42 Dilan Schwartz Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
43 Lux Turner Lux Turner Gardnerville, NV United States Yamaha YZ250F
47 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
57 Avery Long Avery Long New London, MN United States KTM 250 SX-F
60 Hunter Yoder Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
61 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
69 Jack Chambers Jack Chambers Auburndale, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
71 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
113 Braden Spangle Braden Spangle Spokane, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
131 Crockett Myers Crockett Myers Navasota, TX United States Suzuki RM-Z250
137 Ayden Shive Ayden Shive Dade City, FL United States KTM 250 SX-F
138 David Pulley David Pulley Lake Elsinore, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
142 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
154 Leo Tucker Leo Tucker East Dubuque, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
155 Dylan Cunha Dylan Cunha Modesto, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
158 Tre Fierro III Tre Fierro III El paso, TX United States Yamaha YZ250F
173 Hunter Schlosser Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX United States Honda CRF250R
175 Kaden Lewis Kaden Lewis Kingman, AZ United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
197 Brian Saunier Brian Saunier Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
214 Tyler Gibbs Tyler Gibbs Deroche, BC Canada Yamaha YZ250F
224 Joshua Varize Joshua Varize Perris, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
237 Robbie Wageman Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
245 Matti Jorgensen Matti Jorgensen Helirod, Denmark Denmark Honda CRF250R Works Edition
279 Wyatt Mattson Wyatt Mattson El Dorado Hills, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
284 Lorenzo Camporese Lorenzo Camporese Campodarsego, Italy Italy Kawasaki KX250
310 Kai Aiello Kai Aiello Temecula, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
316 Ty Freehill Ty Freehill Rescue, CA United States Honda CRF250R
344 Justin Aragaki Justin Aragaki Morgan Hill, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250
388 Brandon Ray Brandon Ray Fremont, CA United States Triumph TF 250-X
425 Reven Gordon Reven Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
461 Hayden Robinson Hayden Robinson Menifee, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
501 Scotty Wennerstrom Scotty Wennerstrom Tyler, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
512 Austin Cozadd Austin Cozadd Attalla, AL United States Yamaha YZ250F
585 Blake Davies Blake Davies Mission, BC Canada Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
645 Colby Copp Colby Copp Los Banos, CA United States Honda CRF250R
674 Carson Millikan Carson Millikan Sunrise, AZ United States Yamaha YZ250F
800 Preston Masciangelo Preston Masciangelo Brantford, ON Canada GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
805 Vincent Varola Vincent Varola Simi Valley, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
873 Ronnie Orres Ronnie Orres Fort Dodge, IA United States Honda CRF250R
877 Anthony Castaneda Anthony Castaneda North Fork, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
900 Keegan Rowley Keegan Rowley Channahon, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
964 Dominique Thury Dominique Thury Schneeberg, Germany Germany Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List

Recommended Reading

Who is Racing 250SX West Division at 2026 Anaheim 1 SX? Fri Dec 19 Who is Racing 250SX West Division at 2026 Anaheim 1 SX? Anaheim 1 SX Full Race Day and TV Broadcast Schedules Mon Jan 5 Anaheim 1 SX Full Race Day and TV Broadcast Schedules Anaheim 1 SX Just 8 Days Away - TV Broadcast Reminder Fri Jan 2 Anaheim 1 SX Just 8 Days Away - TV Broadcast Reminder Watch: Competition Director for SMX Mike Wroblewski on New Tuff Blox for 2026 Supercross and More Mon Dec 29 Watch: Competition Director for SMX Mike Wroblewski on New Tuff Blox for 2026 Supercross and More

450SX

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 10, 2026
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 5 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
14 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France Ducati Desmo 450MX
17 Joey Savatgy Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA United States Honda CRF450R
28 Christian Craig Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States Honda CRF450R
32 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
36 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX450SR
41 Mitchell Harrison Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI United States Kawasaki KX450
45 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z250
51 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States Ducati Desmo 450MX
52 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States Beta 450 RX
62 Grant Harlan Grant Harlan Justin, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
63 Fredrik Noren Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
64 Romain Pape Romain Pape Morlaix, France France Yamaha YZ450F
78 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
94 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
106 Stephen Rubini Stephen Rubini France France Yamaha YZ450F
166 Dylan Woodcock Dylan Woodcock Rayleigh, United Kingdom United Kingdom Triumph TF 450-X
169 Logan Karnow Logan Karnow Vermilion, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
208 Logan Leitzel Logan Leitzel Dillsburg, PA United States Kawasaki KX450
289 Robert Hailey Robert Hailey Las Vegas, NV United States Yamaha YZ450F
299 Konnor Visger Konnor Visger Bellevue, MI United States Honda CRF250R
411 Scott Meshey Scott Meshey Zephyrhills, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
519 Josh Cartwright Josh Cartwright Tallahassee, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
604 Max Miller Max Miller Springfield, OR United States Kawasaki KX450
637 Robert Piazza Robert Piazza Easton, PA United States Yamaha YZ450F
667 Anton Nordstrom Anton Nordstrom Göteborg, Sweden Sweden KTM 450 SX-F
711 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane Deland, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
719 Vince Friese Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States Kawasaki KX450
734 Dayton Briggs Dayton Briggs Riverside, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
784 Cade Clason Cade Clason Arcadia, OH United States Kawasaki KX450
874 Zack Williams Zack Williams Elko, MN United States Honda CRF450R
976 Josh Greco Josh Greco Olivehurst, CA United States Kawasaki KX450
Full Entry List
Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted