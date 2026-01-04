Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 1 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

Monster Energy/Honda HRC’s Ricky Brabec leads Americans with a podium 3rd place run on Stage 1 at Dakar

Brabec’s 3rd mirrors Prologue finish back of KTM’s Sanders & Canet; Monster/Honda teammates Howes is 10th in RallyGP & Campbell’s 7th in Rally2

YANBU, Saudi Arabia – The opening stage of the 2026 Dakar Rally turned out to be a duplicate of the previous day’s Prologue, with Californian Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally) placing 3rd behind the KTM duo of Edgar Canet and defending Dakar champ Daniel Sanders.

The ‘unofficial’ Stage 1 winner, 2024 Dakar champ Ross Branch (Hero Motosports, powered by Monster Energy), looked to have shaken things up a bit at the top in posting the fastest time over the 305 km Special portion of the stage, but he’d get popped by race officials for speeding and was demoted back to 7th position with a six-minute penalty.

“It’s the first official stage at Dakar – and I’m exactly where I want to be,” said the two-time Dakar champ Brabec. “You don’t want to open up too early, but you don’t want to start in the back. I’m happy where I’m at. Overall, the team’s looking good. The mechanics are doing a good job. And tomorrow I’ll be happy to leave the bivouac, head north, and get into some cooler weather.” Note: Temps in Yanbu have been in the mid-80s with full sun through the Prologue and Stage 1.