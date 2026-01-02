The SLAM LIFE Racing (SLR) Honda team has announced its two-rider roster for the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Both Justin Rodbell and Matti Jorgensen will race CRF250R machines in the 250SX West Division for the Honda-backed team.

Rodbell made three 250SX East Division main events in 2025 while on a Honda CRF250R, finishing a career-best fourth in the muddy Foxborough SX in April. Jorgensen’s season was hindered by injuries (a hand injury then a broken collarbone), as he only started one main event in the 250SX East Division while racing for Lorenzo Locurcio's Wildcat Race Team. Both raced in the 450 Class of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship last summer. Rodbell finished 29th in the 250SMX World Championship standings.