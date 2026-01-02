Results Archive
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 10
News
Full Schedule

Anaheim 1 SX Just 8 Days Away - TV Broadcast Reminder

January 2, 2026, 12:00pm
Anaheim 1 SX Just 8 Days Away - TV Broadcast Reminder
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 1 (A1)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Christmas and New Year's Day have come and gone. The SMX Preview Show has aired. The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is now just eight days away.

The '26 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener is set to take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, one week from tomorrow, on January 10.

On race day, the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific. The '26 SMX preview show re-air, with a live look-in with the show starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, both on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the full preview show below on the SMX YouTube channel if you missed it.

The night show main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, starting with the heat races, followed by the LCQs and main events. 

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, January 10
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      Peacock
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show 
      Live
      December 27 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      January 10 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      NBC
    • 2026 SMX Preview Show and Live Look-In 
      Live
      January 10 - 4:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Anaheim 1 Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      January 10 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
February 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted