Christmas and New Year's Day have come and gone. The SMX Preview Show has aired. The 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship is now just eight days away.

The '26 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener is set to take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, one week from tomorrow, on January 10.

On race day, the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast will start at 1 p.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Pacific. The '26 SMX preview show re-air, with a live look-in with the show starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern/1:30 p.m. Pacific, both on NBC and Peacock. You can watch the full preview show below on the SMX YouTube channel if you missed it.

The night show main program will start at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific, starting with the heat races, followed by the LCQs and main events.