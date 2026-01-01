Known as ‘Tiga’ to his fans, Tiga solidified his elite status with back-to-back MXGP crowns in 2019-2020 and a fifth world title in 2022. After securing a runner-up finish in 2024, he continued his relentless form by starting the 2025 season with breathtaking speed. The Slovenian ace built a commanding lead with three Grand Prix wins and a 100% podium record before a fall at round six halted his charge. In a clear display of his dominance, he still held the championship lead for 10 rounds even while sidelined.

Now fully recovered and with his sights firmly set on the future, Gajser is more motivated than ever. He joins Yamaha with a clear objective: to add more world titles to his legacy.

Tim Gajser

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider

"I’m really excited to join the Yamaha family. After more than a decade with the same brand, it's exciting to be entering a new chapter in 2026, and a change like this brings fresh motivation. I can't wait to get on the new bike! My first priority will be getting comfortable with it as quickly as possible. Not being able to ride until the new year gives us limited time to prepare—but honestly, I’m looking forward to the challenge. Once the season begins, the most important thing is to stay healthy, be in good shape, and enjoy the racing. I'm ready to give it my all and hope we can fight for the title.”

Alexandre Kowalski

Yamaha Motor Europe Off-Road Racing Manager

“We are delighted to welcome Tim to the Yamaha Family. A rider of his calibre brings not only a legacy of success but also an unparalleled level of professionalism and dedication to his craft. His arrival brings a welcomed surge of energy and motivation. It represents an exciting new chapter for everyone involved. We are confident we can provide Tim with the ultimate platform in the YZ450FM and the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory team to pursue our shared goal of securing another FIM Motocross World Championship.”

Honda Bids Farewell to Tim Gajser



Tim Gajser’s time with Honda HRC is coming to an end after 12 years, in what has been a record-breaking partnership between the Slovenian rider and the Japanese manufacturer.

‘Tiga 243’ as he is affectionately known to his legion of fans worldwide, has been a consistent challenger since joining the team in 2014, racking up podiums, race wins, GP wins and championships at unprecedented rate and moving himself to the top of what is a legendary list of riders who’ve been privileged to go racing for HRC.

As a young amateur, the #243 had enjoyed plenty of success, including a European and World 125cc championship victory, but after a tough transition to the four-stroke machinery in 2013, few would have predicted the success he’d have in the next 12 years, however Giacomo Gariboldi saw something and made the decision to work with this youngster from the Slovenian countryside. The first season with the team saw him gradually improve throughout the year, eventually taking a couple of moto wins at the end of the season and show everyone that perhaps in 2015 we’d really see the best of the #243.

After a couple of tough rounds, Gajser took his first MX2 GP win at the 2015 MXGP of Trentino a venue that would become his known as his ‘home’ track. However, it wasn’t until mid-season when he really caught fire and asserted his dominance on the series, being crowned champion in emotional scenes at the final round in Glen Helen, announcing himself and the return of HRC to the world stage.