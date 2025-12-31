Honda HRC and Tim Gajser Part Ways After Record-Breaking Partnership

The following is a press release from Honda HRC:

Tim Gajser’s time with Honda HRC is coming to an end after 12 years, in what has been a record-breaking partnership between the Slovenian rider and the Japanese manufacturer.

‘Tiga 243’ as he is affectionately known to his legion of fans worldwide, has been a consistent challenger since joining the team in 2014, racking up podiums, race wins, GP wins and championships at unprecedented rate and moving himself to the top of what is a legendary list of riders who’ve been privileged to go racing for HRC.

As a young amateur, the #243 had enjoyed plenty of success, including a European and World 125cc championship victory, but after a tough transition to the four-stroke machinery in 2013, few would have predicted the success he’d have in the next 12 years, however Giacomo Gariboldi saw something and made the decision to work with this youngster from the Slovenian countryside. The first season with the team saw him gradually improve throughout the year, eventually taking a couple of moto wins at the end of the season and show everyone that perhaps in 2015 we’d really see the best of the #243.

After a couple of tough rounds, Gajser took his first MX2 GP win at the 2015 MXGP of Trentino a venue that would become his known as his ‘home’ track. However, it wasn’t until mid-season when he really caught fire and asserted his dominance on the series, being crowned champion in emotional scenes at the final round in Glen Helen, announcing himself and the return of HRC to the world stage.

Continuing that momentum into 2016, together with the team, Gajser made the brave decision to move up to the MXGP class and try to make it back-to-back championships as a rookie. A one-one performance in Qatar at the opening round immediately vindicated that decision, and solid results throughout the campaign – including seven moto wins out of eight during one period – saw him take his second world title.

2017 started well but was derailed by injury, while 2018 was the toughest of his career as he struggled to overcome a pre-season crash. In fact, when he won the 2019 MXGP of Trentino, it had been almost 19 months since he’d stood on top of the podium. However, his season took off after that and seven GP wins in a row, solidified his third title three rounds before the end of the season as Slovenians invaded Imola, Italy in jubilant scenes.

Covid-19 affected the 2020 season, but that didn’t stop the #243 as he won his fourth championship by over 100 points with a strong run of form that saw him win five of the latter rounds in the series, including a couple more victories in Trentino. 2021’s schedule was similarly affected, and by the end of it, Gajser was just 20 points away from adding another title, after a three-way battle that came down to the final moto. The Honda HRC rider wasn’t to be denied though as the fifth crowd did come 12 months later in a dominant year that included 10 GP victories and another points gap of over 100.

In the preseason of 2023, Gajser suffered a nasty crash that ruled him out for the majority of the year, but he did still manage to win two GPs at the end of the season, setting himself up nicely for an assault on the 2024 title, which he only narrowly missed out on by 10 points, after a season-long duel.

In 2025, it did look like a sixth title would get added after dominating the first five rounds of the series, but an unfortunate incident in Switzerland meant he had to bow out of the championship battle, with his last GP victory for HRC coming fittingly at the Pietramurata venue, surrounded by thousands of his fans.

Everyone associated with Honda and HRC would like to thank Tim for all his efforts both on and off the racetrack, and for being such an important part of the brand’s history. He leaves as the winningest rider in the team’s history and HRC truly wishes him the best with his future endeavours.

Tim Gajser’s Honda Career in Numbers

4x MXGP World Championships

1x MX2 World Championships

47x MXGP Overall wins

5x MX2 Overall wins

116x Race wins

125x Podiums

2x Motocross of Nations class wins

Marcus Pereira de Freitas

HRC General Manager - MXGP