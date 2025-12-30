Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Reveals 2026 Offroad Roster

All four riders bring race-winning pedigree to the U.S. team, with Oliveira brought into the lineup after clinching this year’s AMA West Hare Scrambles (WHS) Pro Class title, inclusive of three round victories. The 23-year-old will compete in the AMA National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) Pro Class and return to defend his WHS title onboard Husqvarna FE 450 machinery.

“The year was solid!” recalled Oliveira. “I finally checked some boxes that I needed to check, led a lot of laps and stood on a lot of podiums. I think we were only off the podium twice, if you don’t count breaking my hand and missing a round, so it was kind of where I should have been the whole time. There are just a couple more things to do and we’re right there, so I feel like I belong at the front, and 2026 is going to be exciting. I’ve got a new bike and a new look head to toe, with a stronger mindset too. I was strong in 2025 and I know I’m going to be even stronger next year, so we’ll keep checking off those goals.”