The following press release is from KTM:
FMF KTM FACTORY RACING TEAM ANNOUNCES 2026 OFFROAD LINEUP
FMF KTM Factory Racing has announced an expanded seven-rider lineup for the 2026 U.S. offroad season, coming into the new year READY TO RACE following a highly successful past year of competition.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Champion Ben Kelley returns to defend his title equipped with a KTM 450 XC-F, joined by 2024 GNCC winner Johnny Girroir and XC1 Open Pro Class newcomer Grant Davis. The formidable trio is set to spearhead KTM’s charge for GNCC success in 2026.
Kelley delivered an exceptional GNCC campaign this season, with the 29-year-old securing two Overall victories and four additional podiums across the 13-round series, ultimately earning his second GNCC crown. In addition to GNCC, he will also contest the NE Pro1 Class of the American National Enduro Championship, while Girroir is set to enter the Pro1 division of the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series, with each program serving to complement their GNCC activities.
Two-time XC2 250 Pro Class GNCC Champion Davis will graduate to the XC1 division for 2026, joining Girroir onboard KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION machinery following a dominant year in class last season, while also challenging for the Overall title. The 20-year-old claimed four GNCC Overall victories and three additional podiums on his way to finishing second in the final standings. He will also compete in the Pro1 Class of the U.S. Sprint Enduro Series next year.
“It was a really solid season for me in 2025, able to win the XC1 and Overall Championship in the GNCC Series. I was also able to battle at the front and be a podium guy in the National Enduros, so it was a comeback season for me after having some serious injuries over the past couple of years. I’m looking forward to carry the momentum now into 2026 and trying to defend my number one plate. I know it’s going to be a battle with a couple of my teammates and I’m excited for that.”
“It was a rollercoaster year 2025, definitely one I’d like to forget. We had a little hiccup at the first round, then it was basically up and down from there. But I’m feeling fit and strong again, and back to 100 percent heading into 2026, so I’m looking forward to getting the season underway.”
“This past season was good! I definitely put together some of my best riding, winning back-to-back XC2 championships, also challenging for the Overall GNCC title, and then I won Pro2 in the Sprint Enduros too. For 2026, I’m moving up to the XC1 Class, so I’m excited for that. It’ll definitely be some stiff competition with Johnny, Ben and I under the rig, but I definitely want to win, that’s the goal.”
Joining the lineup for 2026 is 21-year-old Jason Tino, who looks to rebound after an injury-interrupted 2025. He will pilot the KTM 250 XC-F in both the GNCC XC2 250 Pro Class and the American National Enduro Pro2 category, eager to showcase his potential across both series.
“We got off to a pretty strong start in 2025 by winning the first National Enduro round. Unfortunately, from there I tore my ACL and had to sit the rest of the season out, watching from the sidelines. I was able to make it back for the very last round, and we put it on the box there, which was awesome. I’m ready to come out swinging for 2026, because it’s a new team and new colors for me, so I’m really excited about that.”
FMF KTM Factory Racing also welcomes Brandy Richards for her third GNCC campaign in the WXC Class. Richards, a five-time FIM 6DAYS Women’s World Trophy winner, will also look to reclaim the U.S. Sprint Enduro Pro Women’s title – which she previously won in 2024 – onboard the KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION next year.
“This year definitely wasn’t quite my best, I had some highs and lows along the way, including a big injury which saw me miss a good portion of the season. We came back at the end and won some races, then had a solid showing at the 6DAYS. Moving into 2026, I’m looking forward to staying healthy and winning races and titles.”
In addition, FMF KTM Factory Racing standout Dante Oliveira will target a seventh-consecutive National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) title in 2026, along with defending his National Hare and Hound (NHHA) Pro Class title equipped with the KTM 450 XC-F.
“2025 was awesome! We jumped into the Hare and Hound Championship, which was a blast. It came down to a close fight, but we ended up getting the championship. It was nothing but positives and learning all year long with another NGPC title as well, my sixth-consecutive title in the series. I’m looking forward to going again in 2026 with a stacked schedule!”
After clinching his fourth-straight U.S. Hard Enduro Championship last season, world-class Canadian Trystan Hart will also return with FMF KTM Factory Racing, piloting the KTM 300 XC in Hard Enduro. He will then aim to regain the AMA EnduroCross Championship – equipped with the KTM 350 XC-F FACTORY EDITION – later in the season. Hart claimed five Pro Class victories in U.S. Hard Enduro this year, alongside a hard-fought P2 result in EnduroCross.
“2025 went pretty well overall. I was able to win the US Hard Enduro Championship for the fifth time in a row, and EnduroCross was a real nail-biter. I had an issue in the first race that put me on the back-foot, then bounced back to win three in a row. After that, I picked up a few injuries, nothing major on their own, but a lot of little crashes that added up and left me pretty banged up. I was close to finishing the job, but that’s how it goes sometimes. Still, there were a lot of positives to take away, and we’ll be back to get it next year, hopefully for title number six. With the U.S. Hard Enduro Series now becoming an official national championship, it is cool to see it recognized at that level, and I’m glad I could help play a part in growing the series for the next generation.”
Tim Weigand, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager
“The 2026 season is here and FMF KTM Factory Racing is ready with a powerful seven-rider lineup competing across all U.S. national series. Every rider on this roster is capable of winning on any weekend, making this one of the most exciting lineups we’ve assembled. We can’t wait to see what this group achieves together this season.”
Antti Kallonen, KTM Group North America Director of Offroad Racing
“This team is built on strong leadership, clear direction, and racers who know how to win. We trust our people, we trust our process, and we’re confident in what lies ahead thanks to our Team Manager, Tim Weigand, who assembled one of the strongest rider lineups to date. I can’t wait to get the racing started.”