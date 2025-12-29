Watch: Competition Director for SMX Mike Wroblewski on New Tuff Blox for 2026 Supercross and More

There are some changes coming to Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2026. The adjustment of cancelling free practice is now official, as the '26 rulebook was released recently. Watch as the Competition Director for SMX Mike Wroblewski joins Jason Thomas and Jason Weigandt for the SMX Insider show, where he talks about the new Tuff Blox we will see used in supercross, as well as some of the other changes to the rulebook. Check out the articles on the rulebook changes to supercross in the posts below.