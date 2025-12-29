2026 Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha Team Introduction Photos

The following photos and press release are from Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha:
MURRIETA, Calif. – Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha has formally introduced its 2026 race team with a photo shoot set in the scenic backdrop of Southern California. The SMX World Championship lineup of #40 Parker Ross, #42 Dilan Schwartz, #43 Lux Turner, #98 Derek Drake, and #154 Leo Tucker, were joined by SMX Next riders #14 Nathan Abbott and #343 Cole Timboe. The team will once again be managed by former pro Bradley Taft and welcomes the continued support of an esteemed collection of partners including Yamaha Motor Corporation USA, Toyota of Redlands, Tucker Freight Lines, FLY Racing & Western Power Sports Inc., FMF Racing, Twisted Development Racing, MotoSport, and VP Racing Fuels, as well as Dunlop Motorcycle Tires and Mika Metals. Additionally, the team welcomes a new partner in electric dirtbike manufacturer Tork USA.
Riders
250SMX
#40 Parker Ross // Herald, CA
#42 Dilan Schwartz // Alpine, CA
#43 Lux Turner // Gardnerville, NV
#98 Derek Drake // San Luis Obispo, CA
#154 Leo Tucker // Dubuque, IA
SMX Next Riders
#14 Nathan Abbott // Simi Valley, CA
#343 Cole Timboe // Calimesa, CA
Riders in Action
250SMX
#40 Parker Ross
#42 Dilan Schwartz
#43 Lux Turner
#98 Derek Drake
#154 Leo Tucker
SMX Next Riders
#14 Nathan Abbott
#343 Cole Timboe
Team
About Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha
Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha is an amateur and professional race team fueled by passion and a commitment to giving young riders an elite program to develop their race craft and continue progressing as racers in the challenging world of motocross. Thanks to the support of Yamaha, BarX Racing has taken another step forward in its progression as an organization, further amplified by an incredible group of team partners that share the values of excellence, innovation, and a commitment to getting the most out of each and every member of this race team. While motocross is an individual sport on the racetrack, it takes a unified effort to achieve success and strive for a future built around winning.